10 best ways to get a discount on admission for the CNE

A Toronto tradition for 145 years, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is an absolute must for anyone visiting or living in the city. From the midway filled with whizzing rides and carnies calling you to a game of ring toss to the sugar rush you get from a bag of Tiny Tom doughnuts, the CNE is always a thrill.

Come for the corn dogs, the Super Dogs, or both. Catch the HorseCapades at the Horse Palace and shop till you drop at the International Pavilion. There are endless things to do at Canada’s largest annual fair — and don’t forget to come hungry. There’s always something new to try.

Kicking off festivities on Aug. 15 and wrapping up on Sept. 1, the CNE’s opening hours run from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

With opening day just around the corner, read on to find out how to get the most bang for your buck while the fair’s in town.

Advance ticket sales

Buy your tickets before opening day (Aug. 15) and get great discounts.

Head to theex.com or stop by participating retailers, including Metro, Longo’s, Walmart, Circle K and Food Basics, to snag an advance sale gift card.

Take advantage of reduced prices on general grounds admission for $25.11 and Ride All Day passes for $47.24 per person. Snag your discount before it’s gone (the sale is on until Aug. 14). Time’s a-ticking!

Get the most out of your Presto card

Your Presto card offers much more than a cheap ride on Toronto’s Red Rocket. It also offers numerous discounts for nearby entertainment, food venues, and attractions — including the CNE. Visit prestocard.ca for upt to a whopping 47 per cent off Ride All Day tickets and 27 per cent off general grounds admission.

Although the best deals happen before Aug. 15, you’ll still get a nice discount after that date — but it’ll be less.

Dig up those school passes

If you have kids, you may recall them coming home with CNE coupons during the final week of class. Well, now’s the time to dig those up and put them to good use!

Offering free grounds admission for those 5-13 years old, you’ll save $25 on each kid.

Can’t remember where you put these coupons? Or they never made it home in the first place? Fear not. Just click here to download them.

Look into your work perks

Whether you work at a startup or a corporate firm, many companies offer their employees exclusive benefits on more than just healthcare.

Given the Canadian National Exhibition has a massive corporate sales program, chances are your work has (or can get) some great CNE discounts. Head to your employee portal to see what’s available to you, or ask your HR team to find out more.

Student and alumni discounts

If you’re a post-secondary student or alumni of one of Ontario’s universities and colleges, look on your institution’s members page for Toronto CNE discounts or check in with your student union.

From Guelph and George Brown to Toronto Metropolitan University and more, most schools offer exclusive discounts on ticket prices to the Ex — some up to 44 per cent off. It never hurts to ask!

Use your Budweiser Stage and BMO Field Passes

If you’ve got tickets to an upcoming event at the Budweiser Stage or BMO Field from Aug. 15 to Sept. 1, you’re in luck!

Whether watching a concert or catching the Toronto FC win a game, your tickets automatically include free grounds admission to the Ex.

Watching a performance by a legend like Neil Young followed by a few hours in Toronto’s most iconic midway? Now that’s a night to remember.

Opening day discount

Every year, locals flock to the CNE on opening day. Why? Because that’s when one of the best deals takes place.

Head to the Princess Gates on Aug. 15 and get in for just $15. The opening day price has increased by $2 from last year’s rate, but it’s still a steal compared to regular admission!

Weeknight discount

Considered the CNE’s version of “Happy Hour,” drop by the CNE after work and get a pretty great discount on admission for the night. For just $13, you can catch a performance at the Bell CNE Bandshell, go on a couple rides and eat your fill of the latest and greatest Ex snacks.

Drop by after 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday (excluding Labour Day) for the discount. Just be prepared for crowds, though.

Kid’s Toonie Mondays

Another CNE tradition is the long-standing Kid’s Toonie Mondays. For a mere $2, kids ages 5-13 get grounds admission when accompanied by a paying adult. And remember — kids four and under are free.

Of course, if you’re going with the family to enjoy the midway rides, be prepared to pay separately for that.

Take advantage of the Ex Lunch

There’s a little-known perk dubbed the Excelunch Special, which grants refundable grounds admission to the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto if you visit between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Head to any gate during the window to purchase your tickets, and return to that same gate for a refund no later than 2 p.m.

Time it correctly, and get up to three hours to enjoy the food, play a few games, and meander the fairgrounds. Just be sure you don’t miss the refund cut-off time. And don’t miss the new lunch time specials being offered at the Food Building from participating vendors this year!