Channel your inner Marty Supreme at these Toronto ping pong spots

If Marty Supreme has you itching to channel some messy, magnetic energy into a table tennis rally, Toronto’s ping pong scene is up for the challenge. The sports comedy-drama is loosely inspired by real-life player Marty Reisman, and it has people talking about ping pong again (a la The Queen’s Gambit). Here are some of the best ping pong spots in and around Toronto so you can perfect your old-school paddle style.

SPIN Toronto

This 12,000-square-foot social club is one of the original ping pong social clubs (and a perfect place for a night out). Expect 12 Olympic-style ping pong tables, with flexible layouts that can accommodate everything from small groups to large groups, private holiday events and parties. The vibe is definitely social-first, but the tables and booking system (prices are by half-hour and hour) keep things from turning into a free-for-all. It’s a great spot to kick off the weekend, with delicious munchies and drinks to complement your game. 461 King St W, Lower Level.

Par-Tee Pong

In the Entertainment District, Par-Tee Pong is a one-of-a-kind ping pong bar with retro vibes and craft cocktails. Head over for “All You Can Pong” on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 pm until close, which is basically an open invitation to channel your inner Marty Supreme into the wee hours of the night. Check out their group packages, from the Grand Slam Suite for up to 40 guests to their full venue buyout for up to 300 people! It’s also a great space to head over with a few friends for a game, cold drinks and hot pizza. 26 Duncan St, 2nd Floor.

National at The Well

This isn’t a dedicated table tennis spot, but National’s arcade boasts ping pong tables and other cool games, like air hockey, basketball machines, classic driving games, foosball and more! The arcade operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so no reservations are needed, making it the perfect spot to play some table tennis with friends and family after a meal. 486 Front St W.

TrueNorth Table Tennis Centre

Head to Scarborough for a dedicated training space! TrueNorth isn’t a bar or an arcade; it touts itself as Toronto’s premier table tennis destination, with an elite coaching team, state-of-the-art facilities and tailored programs for all levels (perfect if you’re looking for a more competitive lane). Drop-in classes are also available. 3470 Pharmacy Ave, Scarborough.

Grace Table Tennis Club (GTTC) Academy

GTTC is for people of all ages and skill levels and offers drop-in/group programming and coaching. Maybe start with a drop-in session with friends or a beginner/intermediate group lesson before deciding whether this will be a once-a-week type of fun session or if you want the next table tennis biopic to be about you! 38 Metropolitan Rd, Unit 10, Scarborough.

Sunny International Table Tennis Club

Sunny International is a multi-activity hangout with table tennis, board games and karaoke. The 10,000-square-foot facility is open 7 days a week and boasts professional flooring and 22 ITTF tables, with nationally certified coaches and table tennis tournaments. Bonus: it has programming for youth, adults and seniors! If you’re a newbie, start by testing your skills with a drop-in day pass ($15). 1820 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough.

The University of Toronto Athletic Centre

If you want something more central and structured (and not a bar), U of T runs drop-in table tennis sessions with online booking. Paddles and balls are available to rent for $2 + HST from the Athletic Centre equipment counter. It’s mostly aimed at U of T peeps, but it’s not limited to students: anyone with an active Sport & Rec Membership can access this programming at no additional cost. 55 Harbord St.

My Table Tennis Club (MyTTC), Mississauga Campus

In Mississauga, MyTTC offers coaching services, world-class facilities and hosts a wide range of tournaments! Players of different skill levels, ages, genders, races and religious backgrounds are welcome. 2436 Haines Road, Mississauga.

City of Toronto community centres

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the City has a drop-in sports map that lets you search and filter activities and schedules across Toronto, which is perfect if you’re looking for a community-centre-style game closer to home! Adult day passes are about $5 ($2.20 + tax for seniors). There are no fees for early child, child and youth sports drop-in programs. Various locations.