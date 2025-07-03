Changes underway at Rogers Stadium after getting put on blast by concertgoers

Live Nation Canada is already making changes to Toronto’s new Rogers Stadium following complaints about poor crowd management and long exit times at the space’s inaugural show over the weekend, according to a report by the Canadian Press.

Perhaps, not much of a surprise? The 50,000-capacity outdoor stadium was built in just nine months. The doors opened Sunday night with a performance by K-pop group Stray Kids. Although fans loved the boy band, they took to social media with tons of complaints about the venue, including how it took up to two hours to exit the stadium due to long line-ups.

“Hey @Rogers_Stadium! You’re going to have to fix this issue before the Coldplay concerts, especially since it’s forecasted to be warmer. The exit strategy is atrocious. People got sick and fainted. Some people missed the last Go train. This was a DANGEROUS situation,” one X user stated.

“Yeah @Rogers_Stadium is gonna be getting a strongly worded letter of complaint tomorrow, you cannot have people bunching up at exits at a 50000 capacity venue,” another user stated. “People were fainting in the crowd, no EMS in sight until over 15 minutes later. You need a serious safety plan overhaul.”

Some fans also warned that the spot isn’t accessible or accommodating for neurodivergent or disabled people.

“do not go to rogers stadium if ur neurodivergent or just disabled in quite literally anyway possible this is quite literally the worst venue known to man,” one X user stated, with another adding “This!!!! The whole way back to stations or roads where definitely not disabled-friendly. No ramps, or hard smooth floors. It was mostly grass and rocks”.

In a statement to the Canadian Press, Live Nation Canada said it’s incorporating fan and community feedback and working closely with city officials, transit operators and emergency services.

The company also said it’s aware that some fans felt their seats move in the upper grandstands during the concert, but noted that the shifting is “expected as part of the design” and that the venue “exceeds international safety codes.”

The stadium now faces its next major test: Coldplay is set to perform four shows between July 7 and 12.

Concertgoers have a few words.

“@Rogers_Stadium you have many glitches that need to be fixed!” One X user said. “If you don’t something really bad is going to happen in one of your future concerts. Coldplay is sold out and you have an audience of all ages that will be attending, time to figure things out asap.”