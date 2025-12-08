Canada’s 2026 World Cup schedule locked in with Toronto opener and two Vancouver showdowns

For the first time in its 96-year history, the FIFA World Cup is coming to Canada in 2026, and now Canada finally knows what its home World Cup will look like (at least in the group stage). At Friday’s Final Draw in Washington, D.C., Canada’s men’s national team, ranked 27th in the world, was placed in Group B with Switzerland (ranked No. 17), Qatar (No. 51) and the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada will co-host with Mexico and the United States.

If you’re planning summer 2026 around the World Cup, make sure you’re in the city for June 12, 2026, at Toronto Stadium (Exhibition Place/BMO Field), which is when Canada opens its home World Cup campaign against the winner of Play-Off Path A (either Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The full tournament schedule will be confirmed by FIFA on December 6.

“What an incredible opportunity this World Cup will provide our country. We now know our group opponents and will spend every opportunity preparing for the matches ahead,” Jesse Marsch, MLS Canada Head Coach of the Men’s National Team, said in a statement. “It’s time for the nation to rally around our team, the People’s Team. Let’s go Canada!”

Toronto is one of 16 World Cup host cities in North America and will stage six matches (including the first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil), as well as a Round of 32 match on July 2, 2026 (click here for the official match schedule). Matches in Toronto will take place at BMO Field, which is undergoing upgrades that will temporarily expand capacity from 30,000 to about 45,700 seats.

On June 18, 2026, the team heads west to Vancouver to face Qatar under the retractable roof at BC Place. On June 24, also in Vancouver, Canada wraps up the group stage against Switzerland, which could be a decisive game for knockout-round hopes.

Click here for updates on match-day plans, celebrations and FIFA World Cup 2026 info. Visit FIFA.com/tickets for all other FIFA World Cup ticketing information.