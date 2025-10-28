Budweiser Stage gets a new name and a massive makeover

Toronto’s iconic waterfront concert venue is getting a new name (and a major makeover).

Live Nation Canada announced today that the Budweiser Stage has officially been renamed the RBC Amphitheatre. It’s part of a multi-year partnership with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which will transform the lakeside venue into a year-round destination for live music by 2030.

“The redevelopment of RBC Amphitheatre, formerly Budweiser Stage, strengthens Toronto’s position as a global entertainment hub and a must-play city for artists who are touring,” Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said. “With these changes, RBC Amphitheatre will become a world-class venue with unmatched acoustics, fan-friendly design and elevated hospitality experiences.”

Since opening as the Molson Amphitheatre in 1995, the venue has been a fixture of Toronto’s summer concert season. But under the new plan, fans can experience the amphitheatre well beyond May to October!

Construction will begin with a closure in fall 2027, followed by a summer 2029 reopening as an outdoor venue. By 2030, the site will feature both indoor and outdoor capabilities, allowing concerts and events throughout every season. Once complete, Live Nation expects the venue to host over 1.5 million fans annually.

Live Nation says the redesigned RBC Amphitheatre will improve access and comfort while preserving the open-lawn charm and skyline views fans love. Planned upgrades include a new pedestrian bridge to ease crowd flow, expanded food and beverage areas and upgraded hospitality zones, a lookout deck with elevator access to the lawn and a sustainable design that meets the City of Toronto’s Green Standard, all guided by Live Nation’s Green Nation sustainability initiative.

And it’ll still be a nostalgic place. The lawn seating and lakeside atmosphere, which are hallmarks of Toronto summers, will remain central to the venue’s identity.

According to the Canadian Live Music Association, live shows contribute nearly $11 billion in GDP and support more than 100,000 jobs nationwide. The expanded RBC Amphitheatre is expected to add hundreds more jobs and drive additional visitors to nearby restaurants, hotels and shops along the waterfront.

“With this partnership, RBC Amphitheatre will attract even more top performers to this beloved venue and bring fans exceptional new music and entertainment experiences,” Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBC said. “We’re also proud to invest in a live music destination that will create hundreds of new jobs, draw in thousands more visitors and help boost local businesses across the region.”

For more info, and for a chance to win a pair of tickets to experience the first 100 shows at RBC Amphitheatre, visit @RBC on Instagram.