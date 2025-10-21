Born ready: The top 10 moments from the Blue Jays epic ALCS series win

In one of the most memorable moments in Toronto sports history, the hometown Blue Jays won game 7 of an intense and jaw-clenching American League Championship Series punching the team’s ticket to the World Series.

Here are the top 10 moments, mostly in-game, some for fun, from this incredible series, if you need any more reason to get hyped for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

Springer Delivers

Leading the highlight hit parade is George Springer, and his series-winning home run. Almost as good as Joltin’ Joe Carter, this dinger was one for the ages.

Scherzer vs. Schneider

In one of the most talked about moments of the series, skipper John Schneider walked to the mound and looked to be yanking intense starting pitcher Max Scherzer from the game in a pivotal moment. Scherzer barked back, declaring himself good to go and Schneider turned around and walked away. Classic. Even better after Scherzer got the out.

I Born Ready

After a massive game six win to set up last night’s game, an emotional Vladdy Guerrero was interviewed by Hazel Mae in front of the exuberant crowd and live on TV. During the chat, the team’s leader declared in front of everyone that he was “born ready” for this. And, in the next game he proved it.

Hoffman is back

Some Blue Jays relievers have been an issue, others have stepped up. And nobody has stepped up more than the Jay’s big closer Jeff Hoffman, who shut the door on the Mariners in two straight games.

Big bat at the bottom

The Blue Jays began their monumental series comeback in game three in Seattle. And, it was the diminutive shortstop Andres Gimenez who played a pivotal role. Ninth in the team batting order, Gimenez slugger a massive home run to trigger the victory and did it again the next night.

Ice Trey

After Vladdy and Springer, Blue Jays fans are throwing their collective energy directly at young starting pitcher Trey Yesavage who was dominant in the all-important game six win, remarking on how the electric Rogers Centre crowd helped.

Vladdy again and again

Sure, there are the home runs, the hits, the hustle plays, but when Vladdy got hit by a pitch in Game 6 then scored after some hustle plays and serious baseball smarts, it sent a message. Again.

Muscles guy

Okay, there are a lot of fun memes coming out of this series, but muscles guy behind home plate, and his instant fame, is one of the best.

Triple double

The Jays pride themselves on defence and it was on full display in game six when starting pitching got into some serious jams only to be saved by inning-ending double plays in three consecutive innings. Epic.

Barger goes yard

One of the best parts of this entire season was the emergence of slugger Addison Barger. his mammoth shot in game six after a few quiet games was huge.

For more on the Jays and the World Series click here.