Blue Jays icon Joe Carter is getting a statue at Rogers Centre to honour team’s back-to-back champs

Torontonians are about to get a new landmark that will pull them back to the early 1990s, when the entire city was living and breathing baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced plans to build a bronze statue honouring Joe Carter, the two-time World Series champ whose ninth-inning, walk-off homer in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series sealed the club’s back-to-back titles! The statue will be installed outside Rogers Centre, according to a social media video shared by the team.

The announcement was made in a social media video in which Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro and president Paul Beeston surprised Carter with the news.

A moment. Immortalized. COMING SOON: A statue to commemorate our back-to-back champs 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/TD37nCUQQG — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 2, 2026

“Next year we’re celebrating our 50th, and we’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about the best ways to celebrate that,” Shapiro said in the video. “Something that our fans have been clamouring for and we both get emails about all the time. We’re going to have a statue, out front, in between Gate 5 and Gate 6.”

“There’s not a Canadian who was alive at that time who doesn’t know where they were,” Beeston noted about the Oct 23, 1993, game, with Shapiro adding that “[it was the] first World Series won on Canadian soil and something for our fans to be able to come, when they come to the games, to spend time and remember and celebrate.”

Carter’s connection to that era is hard to overstate. The Blue Jays won the World Series in both 1992 and 1993, with Carter playing on each championship roster. But in 1993, he delivered the three-run blast in Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch it all!

“My teammates from ’92 and ’93 are a special group, and we all understood what it meant to play for an entire country. We felt such pride wearing the maple leaf on our uniforms. Fans embraced us, and we loved them right back. This statue is for the fans,” Carter said in a release.

According to the MLB, the statue is planned for a July unveiling ceremony that will include alumni from the championship teams.