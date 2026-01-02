10 festivals to get excited about in Toronto this winter

Winter may seem like the season for hibernation, but we live in Toronto — there’s still so much to do! While the weather gets colder, the culture gets cooler. From musical showcases to film fests and more, check out these amazing winter festivals happening in Toronto this season.

When: March 19–21, 2026

The 26th edition of Toronto’s annual Wavelength Winter Festival will be bringing an era-spanning lineup of incredible indie musicians to the city! With three days full of programming, performances this year include Sook-Yin Lee, Ada Lea, Ebril, Dumai Dunai, Melissa Auf der Maur and so much more. With a focus on supporting emerging and under-recognized artists across diverse genres, this non-profit organization’s annual festival may help you discover your new favourite musician.

When: Feb. 11-16, 2026

The highly-anticipated Toronto Black Film Festival going to be the place to be for cinephiles when it returns to the city this winter! Past iterations of this event have often featured star-studded lineups, welcoming stars such as Pam Grier, and have been the genesis of movies that have gone on to win many awards. We can anticipate even more excitement for the 2025 festival — the programming usually includes live performances and panels on everything from diversity in the industry to crafting strong characters for budding screenwriters alongside film screenings.

When: Feb. 21, 2026

Every year, beer lovers descend upon Roundhouse Park in their best and warmest ski gear for a craft beer festival to remember. Visitors can enjoy craft beer, wine, ciders and more from breweries across the province, along with a live DJ and an après ski dance party, handheld food stations, photo stations and costume prizes. For those who can’t stand the cold, warm up at the campfires or at the indoor warming areas and experiences.

When: Feb. 4–7, 2026

Running for over 45 years, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre’s iconic Rhubarb Festival is a favourite in the city for those looking for a thought-provoking and unconventional theatre experience. Canada’s longest-running new works live arts festival has featured everything from wrestling and space opera to chainsaw-wielding teddy bears and bathroom Shakespeare, and though the lineup hasn’t been confirmed for 2026 yet, festival director and multi-disciplinary artist Ludmylla Reis is sure to bring spectacular digital experiences, installations and performances for this year’s attendees.

When: Feb. 12–15, 2026

The Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back, and it will be the place to be for music lovers looking for a laidback and casual festival atmosphere showcasing an array of talented performers across the blues, roots and folk genres. Prepare for a rich blend of live music, highlighting both local and renowned artists in a vibrant community atmosphere — this year’s lineup so far includes Donne Roberts Band, Jessie Greene, Toney Springer, Brian Gladstone Band, Clela Errington and so much more.

When: Jan. 23–Feb. 1, 2026

Celebrate the 16th birthday of Toronto’s annual design festival, DesignTO! Canada’s largest non-profit design festival features 100+ free events and exhibitions, both online and in-person, across Toronto over 10 days. The schedule of exhibitions looks more interesting and creative than ever this year, including an exploration of upcycled plastics and an interstice two-day symposium on death and dying.

When: March 4–15, 2026

Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival comes at the perfect time — happening at the tail end of winter, it’s when we all need a laugh most! Featuring more than 60 sketch comedy troupes from across North America, TOsketchfest will include over 60 showcases along with the annual Tosketchfest Film Festival. Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, get ready for even more laughs than usual!

When: March 7, 2026

Join the city in a celebration of Toronto’s 192nd anniversary! Happening at Nathan Phillips Square, you can enjoy live performances, a fireworks show, a Toronto-made market, a beer garden, outdoor ice skating if weather permits and some interactive art installations.

When: March 20–22, 2026

Toronto Comicon is the ultimate celebration of sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Over three action-packed days, from Friday to Sunday, fans can meet celebrities, attend panels, watch Sketch Duels and shop for unique gifts. This year’s celebrity guests haven’t been announced yet, but past guests included Jared Padalecki, James Marsters and Ruth Connell. It’s the perfect place to indulge your pop culture passions!

When: March 14–15, 2026

After a one-year hiatus, Toronto’s maple-themed festival is back! Sugar Shack TO will take over Toronto’s waterfront with interactive activities, live entertainment, maple-infused comfort foods and tons of maple taffy. Get your sweet fix at two different sugar shacks, enjoy a maple sugaring demonstration, stay comfy at the warming station and indulge in all things maple.