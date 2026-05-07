8 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

Mother’s Day weekend is upon us, and there are plenty of fun things to do in Toronto. And with some actually nice weather on the horizon, it’s going to be a great one! From comedy shows to the Toronto Tempo and Elton John, these are the best things to do in Toronto this weekend.

Departure Festival has returned to the city this week, promising seven days of performances, panels, film screenings, pop-up events and more. If you’re interested in getting an industry insider look, you can buy a pass to the full-week conference, or to single-day summits. If the arts are more your thing, buy a festival ticket for just $65 to get access to all the music showcases!

It’s finally here: this Friday, the Toronto Tempo are officially kicking off their inaugural regular season with a home opener against the Washington Mystics. Cheer on the city’s newest professional sports team from the stands!

A new festival is taking over Mel Lastman Square this weekend: Asian Heritage Month Celebration! This two-day celebration hosted by The Welcome Market will feature live performances, over 90 local vendors including food and vintage, a beer garden and more.

Whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day, the start of spring or a love of florals, Fleurs de Villes Flora — a five-day floral installation taking over the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood — is the perfect opportunity to do so. Beginning this Wednesday and running through Mother’s Day, see the incredible displays and works of art created by local florists.

You might recognize comedian Fortune Feimster for her hilarious role on The Mindy Project, her recent role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in FUBAR, her Netflix specials or listening to her on the Handsome Podcast. Now, she’s bringing her Takin’ Care of Biscuits Tour to Toronto on Friday!

April showers have finally brought May flowers — beginning with the Toronto Flower Market on Saturday! The first of the season, get ready to pick out the perfect bouquet to bring to Mom or browse plants to brighten up your home.

Toronto rock group Lowest of the Low are celebrating 35 years of their album Shakespeare My Butt… with an Ontario tour. They’ll be performing their debut LP at The Danforth Music Hall on Friday and Saturday, and maybe some new hits from their latest album, Over Years and Overnight.

This Saturday, Elton John will be coming to Toronto to receive a very high honour: he’ll be receiving the Glenn Gould Prize at the Glenn Gould Prize Gala! Hosted by Eric McCormack and featuring tributes and live performances of his songs by Sarah McLachlan, Ron Sexsmith, Diana Krall, The Beaches and more, tickets start at $150 right now.