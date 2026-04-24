The 8 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

April is almost over, and in just a few short weeks, we’ll be approaching summer! There’s plenty to do and see in Toronto in the meantime. From Raptors at the playoffs to documentary film fests and vintage markets, here are the best things to do in Toronto this weekend.

Comedian Irene Tu brings her razor-sharp wit and acclaimed standup to town for a two-night run in Toronto on Friday and Saturday. She’s opened for comics like Taylor Tomlinson and Ronny Chieng, and her first comedy album We’re Done Now debuted at #1 on iTunes!

Canadian rock band Triumph are back for a 50th anniversary tour! They’re heading on the road for the first time in 30 years, and the trio will be bringing back all their hits when they take to the stage at Scotiabank Arena on Friday on their Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour.

On Sunday, head over to Evergreen Brick Works for Ecofair Toronto: a celebration of green month featuring over 100 vendors, a clothing swap, art workshops, nature-focused activities, bicycle repairs and more! The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prepare to enter a world of glitz and glamour at the premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Toronto! Bringing to life Baz Luhrmann’s stunning film, this show has received 10 Tony Awards and is a true theatrical treat.

Running this week until May 3, the 2026 Hot Docs Festival is bringing documentaries from around the world to audiences in Toronto. Festival highlights include an exploration of queer rock icon Carole Pope’s life as well as the story of the investigative journalist who discovered the cover-up of the five Canadian professional hockey players accused of sexual assault.

The first round of the playoffs are under way, and our own Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After two losses, they’re making a return to Scotiabank Arena for game 3 on Thursday and game 4 on Sunday — and you can cheer them on from the stands!

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Four vintage vendors are coming together on Saturday for a second-hand shopping pop-up in the parking lot of Typist Studios! Shop Odd Thing, Pearl Vintage Apparel, Not Forgotten Vintage and Vintage Markham will be bringing their best curated spring and summer pieces for you to browse and buy.

Need to refresh your bookshelf? On Saturday, Glad Day is hosting a mega book swap featuring hundreds of books. You can buy tickets or swap your own books for tickets, and then use those tickets to buy up as many books as you’d like!