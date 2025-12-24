10 things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto

Not into the whole turkey-and-presents routine? Or maybe you’re just looking to escape the holiday madness? Either way, Toronto’s got your back. From skating under the stars to a public art light show, here are 10 things to do in Toronto that’ll make your Christmas Day anything but ordinary.

Drag your Christmas to The Drink

Christmas isn’t just for carols — it’s for drag. ThunderBolt Thursdays is your ticket to a glam-filled holiday, with fierce performances from Baby Bel Bel and guests. This weekly drag show runs every Thursday (Christmas Day included), starts at 11 p.m. and guarantees high drama, higher heels and enough glitter to outshine your tree.

Be the royalty you are at Casa Loma

Step into your Hallmark movie moment at Casa Loma, where the Toronto castle transforms into a glittering Christmas fantasy. With twinkling lights, festive performance and holiday cheer oozing from every corner, this is the ultimate setting for your “main character” holiday aesthetic.

Get into the holiday spirit(s)

There have been lineups all season for many of the city’s popular pop-up holiday bars, but we’re willing to bet that they might be a bit less busy on the big day itself. Visit for a taste of kitschy holiday decor and themed cocktails at Papi Chulo’s Mistletoes & Margaritas or Aleria’s Christmas on Queen.

Holiday vibes at Drom Taberna

Skip the awkward family dinner and head to DROM Taberna, where everyone is family and the music doesn’t stop. Catch the Trombone Charlotte Quartet as they do their swing-filled version of Christmas Day. Then, see Quincy Bullen for the late night hang. Cozy, musical and oh-so-Toronto, Drom is the perfect place to toast the season with your chosen fam.

Luxe and laid back at 1 Hotel

Looking for a bougie Christmas? 1 Hotel’s got your holiday sorted with curated events that scream “treat yourself.” Try a mezcal and tequila tasting at Casa Madera, enjoy a curated selection of late night libations at Flora Lounge for After Nines or head up to Harriet’s for Sips on Sixteenth, with rooftop cocktails and breathtaking views. Because who said luxury and Christmas can’t mix?

Laugh it off at Backroom Comedy Club

Who needs Santa when you’ve got comedy? Backroom Comedy Club is here to make your Christmas hilarious. Back with their third annual Christmas comedy show, there will be two show times to choose from if you want to squeeze in some laughs after a day full of presents and treats.

Wander through Window Wonderland

The Junction’s Window Wonderland is not your average holiday light show. Think augmented reality meets public art. Grab the Artivive app and watch murals and installations come to life. It’s free, futuristic and fabulous — what’s not to love?

Feast mode at O’Grady’s Christmas Dinner

Don’t stress over the stove this Christmas — O’Grady’s has you covered. They’re dishing out a three-course turkey dinner with all the festive fixings in a warm and welcoming space. It’s holiday magic without the mess. Grab your tickets before they’re gone — nobody likes missing out on gravy.

Skate under the lights at Nathan Phillips Square

Lace up your skates and glide through the holiday glow at Nathan Phillips Square. The Cavalcade of Lights is still shining bright, making the rink the most festive place in town. Bring your own skates for a free, magical holiday vibe — extra points for twirling under the tree.

See some animals

One thing about Toronto — no matter what day of the year, holiday or not, there’s always going to be somewhere to see some cute animals! The Toronto Zoo operates every day of the year, including Christmas, so you can celebrate (or not) among the chimpanzees and giraffes. Riverdale Farm also operates every day of the year, so you can stop by and see some baby animals, like sheep and goats.