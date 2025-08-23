The best nightlife things to do when the sun goes down in Toronto this month

Summer may be ending, but with the dreaded earlier sunset comes an exciting perk of living in this city — the nightlife. September is when Toronto comes alive with arts, culture, fascinating food experiences and pop-ups and plenty of other cool things to do when the sun and temperature goes down. From sunset yoga to pickleball parties, here are the best ways to make the most of your nights this season in Toronto.

Fire it up

Trillium Park

This little slice of summertime heaven in Toronto is still open and boasts a very large firepit, ideal for spending a warm summer night with friends. Trillium Park, part of Ontario Place, boasts one of the largest firepits in Toronto, offering a picturesque setting with breathtaking views of the sunset and the iconic Toronto skyline.

Christie Pits

Christie Pits’s firepit enhances the park’s offerings. It’s a place where you can gather around, enjoy the crackling flames and create lasting memories. Whether you’re roasting marshmallows, sharing stories with friends or simply basking in the cosy ambience, the firepit at Christie Pits is a must-visit spot. It provides a perfect setting for year-round enjoyment, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a warm and inviting outdoor experience.

Nighttime activities

Immerse yourself

Experience the highly popular H20 Float Studio in Toronto’s Distillery District. Open until 11 p.m. every night, couples or singles can immerse themselves in a signature float experience of their choosing. Try the Starry Night Experience, where you’ll float beneath a ceiling of twinkling lights, creating the illusion of floating under a clear night sky. Or reconnect with nature through the Rainforest Experience, featuring gentle rainfall effects and calming ambient sounds to transport you to a serene jungle paradise. Are you ready to explore the unknown and unleash your creativity?

Sunset yoga

Wind down while the sun sets with a sunset yoga experience you won’t forget! On Aug. 26 and 28, head to Coronation Park for some peaceful, outdoor yoga right by Lake Ontario, hosted by certified yoga teacher Atreyee. You’ll get to salute the sunset as part of this experience, which begins with a sun salutation and flow and ends with breath work.

Glow-in-the-dark paddling

Light up the night after the sun sets, rent an illuminated kayak from Illuminated Escapes, and paddle along Woodbine Beach for some stunning skyline views. The kayak-canoe hybrids are transparent and lit up with rainbow LED lights, so you can spot some fish swimming below you as you go — plus, you can hook up your phone to the Bluetooth speaker for a little paddle party.

Rooftop roller skating

The roller skating pop-up by Suso Skate Co. is back at The Bentway and is running all the way through September. From Wednesday to Sunday, the pop-up features all kinds of themed events, such as Sixties Sundays and K-Pop Party, so be sure to dress accordingly!

Embrace the fastest growing sport in North America at the very cool and lively Stackt Market. Fairgrounds operates courts right at the market, which are open until 9:30 p.m. for your dinking pleasure. There is an ongoing social pickleball evening on Tuesdays, as well as happy hour beer specials.

Pool bars

Perched 44 stories above Toronto’s entertainment district, Kōst offers an infinity pool with sweeping views and a trendy atmosphere. Enjoy modern Californian and contemporary Asian cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with a range of traditional and à la mode cocktails during the daily happy hour from 3 to 5 pm.

Exuding elegance and charm, Harriet’s Rooftop Bar at 1 Hotel Toronto provides expansive city views and a luxurious pool deck. Dive in or unwind from 12 to 11 p.m. daily, and enjoy expertly crafted cocktails until close.

Experience a day-to-night poolside extravaganza at Lavelle, located 16 stories above the city. This landmark venue offers unobstructed 360° views of Toronto’s skyline (that are particularly striking at night), private cabanas and three pools. Savour contemporary Latin and Japanese cuisine while refreshing cocktails quench your thirst.

For the best arts and culture in Toronto to enjoy when the sun sets, click here.