5 best places to pick your own peaches near Toronto

From June to September, Ontario produces some of the juiciest, most super sweet peaches you can find! Popular Ontario peach varieties include the Harrow Diamond Garnet Beauty (which is one of the first types to ripen in the province), the yellow-fleshed Red Haven, and the scarlet-skinned Harrow Beauty (a freestone variety that is good for canning and preserving). The best part is that you don’t have to go far to pick your own peaches near Toronto, as there are quite a few picking farms within a short drive of the city.

To help you on your next quest, here’s a roundup of some of the best places to pick your own peaches near Toronto!

Visit Great Lakes Farms this August for their annual PeachFest (running August 16–17) and pick some of the most delicious local, in-season peaches! The farm cultivates a variety of peach types, including Harrow Dawn, Red Haven and Harrow Fair, but they’ve noted that Red Haven is what will be available for picking during the festival Their delicious peaches are all considered freestone or semi-freestone, meaning that once they’re ripened, when cut in half, the pit will typically fall freely from the fruit. The farm provides all the necessary equipment to ensure you and your family and friends have a great time gathering delicious fruits. Note that there is a minimum purchase required to enter the farm’s “U-Pick” experience.

Address: 5111 Union Rd., Port Stanley, Ont.

This farm is located along the beautiful Niagara Parkway, midway between the southern shore of Lake Ontario and Niagara Falls. Stop by for a visit to pick up some fresh peaches and delicious home-baked goods! The farm opened early for peach picking in July and will continue until September. Their peaches are a perfect blend of sweet and slightly tangy, so gather the entire family and visit for an afternoon, with reviewers describing them as “wonderful smelling” and “the sweetest peaches” they’ve ever had! The entrance fee is $5, and peaches are $4 a pound. The farm is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 7 days a week.

Address: 15000 Niagara River Pkwy., Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

This historic farm is nestled in the Niagara Peninsula and has been owned and operated by the Moyer Family for 225 years! The peach-picking season runs until September, and visitors can pick a variety of freestone and clingstone peaches. The $8 entrance fee includes a free basket for filling, of various sizes. The peaches are safe to eat right after you pick them there are plenty of shaded areas around the farm for picnics.

Address: 4303 Cherry Ave., Vineland, Ont.

This 200-year-old family-owned farm in the Hamilton area is perfect for anyone looking for a more intimate picking experience. Bridgmans’ is a small farm with a small peach orchard, and they typically accommodate smaller groups or singles looking to pick peaches (by appointment only). The next variety of peaches will likely be ripe in mid-August, so visit their website to see when appointments are available! They provide 3, 4 and 7 litre baskets for picking and charge by the basket, but if you bring your own basket, you’ll receive a small credit.

Address: 20 Bridgman Lane, Winona, Ont.

This beautiful farm has been owned and operated by the Devries family for 40 years! It’s located in the Niagra Region and offers home-grown fruits and vegetables from their 200-acre farm. Each year beginning in June, the farm allows visitors to pick everything from peaches to strawberries. In-season farm fresh fruits also include apples, pears, plums, cherries, apricots, blueberries, raspberries and more!

Address: 825 Canboro Rd., Fenwick, Ont.

