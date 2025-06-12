9 of the best farms for strawberry picking close to Toronto

Summer is almost here, and that means it’s time for a sweet seasonal adventure: strawberry picking —and you don’t have to venture far to do so. With just a short drive, you can find some great spots close to Toronto where you can enjoy the fun of picking fresh strawberries. And this weekend, pick-your-own strawberries season officially begins!

When it comes to scoring the juiciest strawberries around the GTA, it’s important to note that timing is everything. Most farms’ strawberry seasons run between mid-June and early July.

Whether you’re planning a family outing or a romantic getaway, these are some of the best places for strawberry picking in and around Toronto. Read on to find out when strawberry-picking season begins at each farm.

While Downey’s Farm Market is commonly famous for their pumpkins come fall, just across the road is actually a perfect spot for strawberry picking. Located in Caledon, Downey’s Strawberry and Apple Farm boasts sprawling fields bursting with ripe strawberries, offering an idyllic setting for a sunny day out. Pricing from last year included 2-litre basket for $16, a 4-litre basket for $32, or — if you’re really ambitious — a 6-litre basket for $48. The farm operates on a first-come, first-serve basis, and tractor and wagon rides are available daily. They haven’t set a specific opening date for pick-your-own strawberries, but check out their Instagram page for any updates — it will likely be mid-June, weather permitting.

This second-generation family farm located in Springwater, a little over two hours outside of Toronto, is gearing up for pick-your-own strawberries season in late June. Barrie Hill Farms charges each person ages six to 96 a $9 “promise to pick” fee, which then gets deducted from the total cost of crops picked. Since the farm charges $4.49 per pound, one 2-litre basket will cost you around $10 — enough to cover your promise-to-pick fee. The farm asks that you bring your own basket, and strawberries are charged by weight, so you can bring as many as you’d like for the whole family to get in on the picking action. The farm also kindly asks that, while they don’t expect you to resist sampling a strawberry right off the plant, you be courteous of how much you’re sampling. Pick-your-own season for strawberries is set to begin on June 21-22.

Located in Markham, this health-conscious farm’s approach to organic farming offers a wide selection of strawberries year after year. The farm is also conveniently open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $17 per person and includes a 2-litre basket for you to enjoy the experience of hand-picking your very own strawberries. And this year, it looks like the farm is also selling some of its own strawberry ice cream. They’ve announced their official opening date for strawberry season is June 20!

At Reesor’s Farm Market, the early bird gets the worm — or the strawberries, in this case. To ensure a spot in the strawberry fields, you’ll need to make an online reservation through their website. The farm welcomes visitors for picking from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The $16 entry fee includes a 3-litre basket of strawberries for you to pick. The farm also has a Senior’s Drop-in, where those 65 years or older, can pick strawberries from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday through Friday. Soon, you can sign up for your own pick-your-own strawberries time slot on their website — the season begins mid-June.

With 25 acres of strawberries in nine varieties, you’ll be spoiled for choice at Robintide Farms. The farm is located just outside of Vaughan and offers you the choice of using a reusable basket (2L, 4L or 6L) or bringing your own with clear volume markings. You’ll also need to pay in advance based on the basket size used, ranging from $14 for 2 litres to $42 for 6 litres. But, if you bring your own container, it’s $6.75 per litre. It’s important to note that each person who comes has to pick at least 1 litre of strawberries. The farm is set to open for pick-your-own strawberries in late June (exact date TBA)!

Every summer this Milton-based farm opens its fields to pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries and more. The farm has admission fees, where adults and children aged 6 and over are $15 plus tax, while seniors pay $10 plus tax. Children under 6 years old and personal support workers can enter for free. And, when it comes to your berries, last year the price was $4.50 per pound. To fully enjoy the picking season, make sure to bring your own picking basket or purchase one upon arrival at the farm. Keep in mind that the fields close 30 minutes before the farm’s closing time. Throughout the year, guests also have the option to pick-their-own rhubarb, pumpkins and apples.

Located in Newmarket, this strawberry farm near Toronto also offers the opportunity to pick your own raspberries, peas and beans. Last season, the farm charged $4 per pound of strawberries, but to stay updated on the current opening date and rates, it’s always a good idea to call ahead or check their website. And while you spend the day picking berries you can also explore their onsite market where you can purchase a variety of vegetables, baked goods, Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream, free-range grain-fed chicken eggs, Sheldon Creek milk products, pastas, pasta sauces and even frozen meat pies.

For more than a century, this charming farm in Brant County has been dedicated to growing local produce, from rhubarb to strawberries, apples, sweet corn and pumpkins. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, guests can enjoy a pick-your-own strawberry experience very soon — they announced on their website the season will begin on or around June 18-20, and you’ll be paying $4 a litre.

Located a little over an hour’s drive from Toronto, Forsythe Farms in Scugog County is preparing for the beginning of pick-your-own season — which begins with strawberries! They’ll also offer peas, beans and tomatoes and flowers for picking later in the summer. Strawberry picking is expected to begin mid-June, and the farm charged $10 for admission on weekdays and $12 for admission on weekends last year along with the price of the strawberries. The farm sells them by the basket and by volume, so fill up your baskets (provided by the farm) to get the most out of the experience! Give the farm a call for the most accurate pricing and dates closer to strawberry season.