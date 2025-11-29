These are the most magical holiday train rides in Ontario this winter

Holiday-themed train rides present a perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit this winter. These magical trains are filled with traditional carols and live entertainment, covered from top to bottom in luminous decorations and offer tasty treats, providing the perfect family bonding experience! The annual CPKC Holiday Train and Holiday Express will make a pit stop in Toronto on the evening of Nov. 29, but there are many other holiday train experiences in Ontario that you can check out:

Step into a festive world of wonder as you board this magically decorated vintage train — you’ll feel like you’re in a holiday movie! Santa will be waiting to greet children (from ages one to 92) and take professional photos in the 1899-style dining car. Don’t forget to bring your kids’ wish lists as Santa’s elves will ensure your messages reach the North Pole from their telegraph office via a Santa-gram! When you’re done riding the train, take a stroll through the holiday station and museum grounds, featuring crackling fire pits, carolers, delicious refreshments, reindeer games and more! Cost: $25.57. The train ride runs on Saturdays, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario, 90 William St. W., Smiths Falls, Ont.

Hop on board the Merry Mission Dayliner and join your fellow passengers to help bring back the Christmas Spirit! This festive 60-minute daytime train ride is designed for families; expect an interactive, Christmas-themed scavenger hunt featuring festive scratch cards and a visit from Santa himself! Cost: $30.99

Join the Christmas Cheerlight Charter for an evening adventure for guests of all ages. Restore the magic of the holidays by completing challenges and collecting stamps. From singing carols to collecting stamps, you’ll receive the title of one of Santa’s Official Merry Makers! You’ll also receive a visit from Santa and a special moment to commemorate your mission. Cost: $45.99

For a more adult-themed holiday train ride, check out Santa’s Nightcap, for ages 19 and over. Join Santa for a nightcap as he kicks back and lets loose before another busy day of transporting Christmas candy. Your ticket includes one alcoholic beverage and snack from Santa and a take-home treat, with more drinks available for sale. Cost: $55.99

The train rides take place throughout November and December. Each journey begins at the WCR Farmers’ Market Station (330 Farmers Market Rd., between the St. Jacobs Farmers Market and the Value Village Shopping Centre).

Get into the Christmas spirit on this enchanting train ride! Ride the rails with Santa this holiday season on a vintage streetcar — trek through the woods and admire snow on the trees as traditional Christmas carols ring through the air. The streetcars, buildings and grounds will all be decorated for the season. Rides are about 20 minutes, and you can purchase cider, hot chocolate, coffee and delicious cookies on-site. Dates: Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14. 13629 Guelph Line, Milton, Ont.

Join this 75-minute Christmas light viewing trolley tour and experience Kingston lit up for the holidays! It’s a perfectly festive family activity where you’ll carol along to Christmas classics as you travel throughout the city on a vintage red trolley. Tours operate Thursday to Sunday from Dec. 4-7, Wednesday to Sunday from Dec. 10-14, and then daily from Dec. 15-31. Tours depart from 248 Ontario St. in downtown Kingston. Tickets can be bought online or by calling 613-549-5544. Cost: $19 (children) | $38 (teens/adults 16+). Kingston and Pembroke Railway Station. 209 Ontario St., Kingston, Ont.

Head to southwestern Ontario for this vintage holiday train ride! Enjoy a ride across Elgin County’s countryside from the warmth of a heated train car. Santa will bring treats for the kids and there will be tons of games, activities, and live entertainment on some trains. The train ride runs on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Cost: $20 for adults, $12.50 for children. Port Stanley Terminal Rail. 309 Bridge St., Port Stanley, Ont.