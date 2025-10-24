The best Halloween events for kids in Toronto this month

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s time to soak in all the magical and haunted things you can before the season is over! For your goblin- and ghost- loving kids, here are 9 bewitching and spine-tingling Halloween things to do in Toronto.

For the nature-lovers at home, on Oct. 25, High Park’s Not So Spooky Nature Walk will take you through the woods to learn all about the animals that go bump in the night. 440 Parkside Dr.

The historic Markham Museum is getting a ghostly transformation from Oct. 25–26! At Scaryfest, walk the plank at pirate paradise, witness a mad scientist show, find out your fortune in a crystal ball and enjoy the monster mash bash! 9350 Markham Rd., Markham

Head to Sherway Gardens until Nov. 1 for Halloween Nights of Lights, an immersive light show featuring Mini Milo, a new 22-foot-tall light-up jack-o’-lantern. Then stop by the Pumpkinville fall fair (home to 15,000 pumpkins).

On Oct. 25, Toronto Public Library is hosting a legendary Halloween magic show with The Amazing Magic Mel! Come in costume and prepare for an interactive (and comedic!) spectacular. 1806 Islington Ave.

There’s a Halloween party on Oct. 25 — but it’s just for dogs! At Howl’oween, enter your pet in a costume contest (with some four-legged celebrity judges), enjoy the costumed pup parade take them trick-or-treating (emphasis on treat) and, of course, snap a pic together at the pet photo booth. Don’t forget the themed music, photo station, cozy drinks and plenty of local vendors to make it a party for the humans too!

An immersive storytelling boat cruise that takes you through the Toronto Islands, past the Gibraltar Point lighthouse and through the city’s creepiest buildings, Haunted Harbour will tell you spooky stories of phantom ghost ships, lost lighthouse keepers and more! 1 Queens Quay E. @ TDot Water Taxi

Prepare yourself for some hair-raising happenings at the Village this Halloween. Take part in ghastly activities and enjoy a spooky spectacle on Oct. 25 and 26, such as the Slimy Science Show – using gooey concoctions to try to bring a pumpkin to life – and learning the wicked skills of witchcraft and wizardry, including the recipe for concocting a powerful witches’ brew.

Animal lovers rejoice at the return of Boo at the Zoo — perfect for kids who like their Halloween magic with a side of furry creatures, from wolves to werewolves. The Toronto Zoo is hosting the event from Oct. 18–19 and Oct. 25-26, which features a pumpkin patch, a limited time virtual reality experience featuring a spooky fun fair, a visit from special superhero guests, and the opportunity to adopt an arctic wolf! And the best part — kids in costume get 50 per cent off.

On Oct. 26, Dogsview Park will transform into Howl-O-Ween Unleashed: a fun-filled vendor market where your pup can unleash the inner beast (or pumpkin). Show off your pet’s costume, shop the market by Toronto Dog Moms and snag some treats!