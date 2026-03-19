Banksy has reportedly been unmasked, and Toronto still has two rare places to see his work

For years, Banksy’s identity has existed somewhere between urban legend and art-world gossip. Now, a new Reuters investigation claims the mystery may finally be solved. According to the report, the elusive street artist is Bristol-born Robin Gunningham, with Reuters tying the name to a 2000 New York arrest record and a handwritten confession linked to a vandalism case. Banksy hasn’t commented, and his longtime lawyer challenged parts of Reuters’ reporting, arguing that revealing the artist’s identity could put him at risk.

Still, Reuters apparently has a paper trail. Investigators were able to connect Gunningham to Banksy through public documents and court records, with later evidence suggesting he adopted the name David Jones, which the outlet says helped him continue moving anonymously (this might also explain how Banksy was able to appear in Ukraine in 2022 while still seeming to stay invisible in public life). You can read about the full investigation here.

Banksy’s works have generated an estimated $248.8 million in secondary-market sales since 2015, and Toronto still has a couple of pieces tucked away in plain sight! The artist made an overnight mark on the city in 2010 while promoting Exit Through the Gift Shop, leaving seven works around the city before most were painted over, removed or perhaps lost.

But two pieces are still viewable today at no cost. The easiest one to see is “Guard with Balloon Dog” at One York Street. It was originally painted on the rear façade of 90 Harbour St, and the work was preserved by Menkes after the property was acquired for redevelopment. It was restored and is now propped up in a glass case on the PATH level of One York.

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The other is a smaller piece on the west side of Church St, just north of The Esplanade, called “Men Onlooking”. It sits in an alley behind Goose Island Brewhouse and has been protected behind glass to keep it from being vandalized or buffed out completely. It’s far less theatrical than the One York installation, but maybe that’s part of the appeal.

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You can read more about these pieces here (or just go see them in person)!