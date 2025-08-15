As Ricky Gervais shouts out Toronto Islands here are 10 best ways to enjoy them right now

Comedian Ricky Gervais is taking in the sights in Toronto ahead of his sold-out “Mortality” world tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday evening. Earlier this week, he shared pics of the city to his 4.5 million+ followers, including a snap of a tree-lined pathway on the Toronto Islands, which he captioned, “I think The Islands in Toronto is one of my favourite places in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais)

If it’s good enough for Gervais, perhaps it’s time to take a look at what makes the Toronto Islands so special! Here’s a guide to the 10 top things to do on the islands, preferably before the summer ends (and you won’t have to worry about transportation. Here’s a list of everything you need to know about navigating the ferry to the Islands!)

Centreville Amusement Park and Far Enough Farm

Centreville has been a family fav for nearly six decades, offering classic rides, an antique carousel and a tiny railway. Right next door is Far Enough Farm, where guests can meet and learn about over 40 species of farm animals and exotic birds! It’s a perfect experience for both kids and adults and a great spot to create lasting memories.

Check out the beaches

The beaches are perfect for a day visit and include change rooms, lockers, as well as lifeguards on duty from June to Labour Day. Centre Island Beach is the perfect spot for families, with a fast-food outlet nearby, lockers, bike rentals, picnic areas and lots of room to sunbathe. Ward’s Island Beach is a bit quieter and more scenic, so, a great area for a laid-back swim. Bonus: Near the beach, you’ll find paths that lead to charming wildflower-filled meadows and sand dunes! Hanlan’s Point Beach is known as Toronto’s clothing‑optional beach and is a popular historic site of early Pride gatherings.

Both Hanlan’s Point and Ward’s Island received Blue Flag designations, so feel free to jump into the water!

Explore the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse

This is the oldest lighthouse on the Great Lakes and one of Toronto’s oldest buildings (it was built in 1808!) Just keep in mind that it has ghostly origins. Its first lightkeeper, J.P. Radelmüller, disappeared in 1815 in an assumed murder, making the lighthouse one of the most haunted places in the country! Still, it’s worth a visit. While you’re at it, check out these other Instagrammable lighthouses across Ontario.

Rent Bikes and explore the trails

Cycling is the fastest way to get around the islands. Bike rentals are available (a single bike goes for $10/hour or $30 for the day), allowing you to explore shaded paths and waterfront trails that stretch across the islands.

Explore the waters: Paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing and boating

Rent watercraft from the Harbour Nautical Centre and explore the waters and gorgeous shoreline scenery! If you’re feeling more adventurous, the Islands are great for stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). Expect a mix of charming city views and calm waters (so, there’s no pressure if you fall in). Launch from Hanlan’s Point or Centre Island. If you need a little guidance, Toronto Island SUP provides lessons, rentals, sunset paddle outings and SUP yoga experiences. Click here for more of the best places to go paddleboarding in Toronto.

Play a round (or two) of disc golf

Check out the 18-hole disc golf course at Ward’s Island. This course is challenging but has stunning views of the Toronto skyline! It’s also available to the public at no charge, on a first-come basis. Ken Climo, considered by some to be the best professional disc golfer of all time, lists it as one of his favourite courses. The practice basket and first tee are just beyond the Firehall. If anything, it makes for the perfect staycation activity.

Go on a picnic and enjoy the greenery

You don’t have to spend a ton of money at a fancy restaurant to impress a date. Pack a picnic and find a quiet meadow or marina nook to eat at! Then explore the winding trails on foot. It’s also a great way to relax and people-watch.

Check out Island-bound festivals

Toronto is celebrating the end of August with an all-out folk celebration on the Toronto Islands! The Toronto Folk Festival will take over Ward’s Island on Sat Aug 23 and Sun Aug 24, transforming the Wards Island Association (WIA) Pavilion into a hub for music, dance, and community connection. Of course, the location makes this year’s event even more special. The Pavilion opened late last month, just over a year after the original WIA clubhouse and café were destroyed by fire.

Visit local restaurants and cafés

Support local restaurants like The Rectory Café on Ward’s Island for traditional pub fare or the newly rebuilt Toronto Island Café!

Discover the Island community

Wander throughout Ward’s Island’s residential area and you’ll spot cute, cozy homes, secluded community cultural hubs, and the charming St. Andrew‑by‑the‑Lake Church (of course, be respectful of residents and their property as you explore).