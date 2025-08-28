Ariana Grande just announced her new 2026 tour but Toronto isn’t even on the list

Toronto Ariana Grande fans, brace yourselves: the pop star-turned-actor just announced her Eternal Sunshine 2026 tour, but none of the 10 cities included on the list are Toronto.

The superstar shared an Instagram post on Thursday with the details, captioning it, “See you next year”. Unfortunately for fans in Toronto, the only way that will happen is if they’re willing to make the trek to Montreal — the only Canadian city featured on the tour.

The Eternal Sunshine 2026 tour will be Grande’s first in seven years, and for good reason. The American singer has been a little busy these past few years starring in a film you just might have heard of: Broadway sensation-turned-blockbuster hit, Wicked.

Grande made headlines in 2024 when she explained that acting, over music, felt like “home right now.”

“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon. I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art,” she told Variety.

Her words had Arianators panicking that she might be putting down the mic for a long while, so much so that the star took to Instagram in July to reassure fans that wasn’t the case. “Very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music,” she wrote in the caption, referring to music as her “lifeline” and noting that she’s working on finding a balance between all her endeavours. “So i’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little.”

And now she’s making good on her promise. Grande was busy promoting Wicked ahead of its 2024 premiere, and she’s currently ramping up for the promotion of the second part, Wicked: For Good — premiering Nov. 21, 2025. That means her schedule will finally be clearing up just in time for the kick off to her Eternal Sunshine tour, which is set to begin on June 6, 2026 in Oakland, California.

Toronto fans don’t need to despair just yet — with star power of her magnitude and a tour of this size, it’s possible Grande will be releasing another wave of dates that just might include this city on the list.

If you don’t want to wait, you can book a plane, train or take a road trip to Montreal to see her next year; Grande will be performing two shows, July 28 and 30, in Canada.

How to get Ariana Grande tickets

Presale sign up is currently open now until Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can sign up right now at this link — just select the dates you’re interested in.

Presale for North American dates opens on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., and the general onsale begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine 2026 tour dates