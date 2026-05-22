Andrea Martin, Malin Akerman and more will be in Toronto next week for an awards show

It’s no secret that there are lots of chances to scope out famous people in Toronto. That includes star-studded happenings like red carpet sightings at TIFF to spotting cool celebrities at Fan Expo. There’s a lot more where that came from though — and it’s all taking place at the end of May in Toronto at an awards show.

On May 28, the Ritz Carlton will be hosting The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Canada event — and it’s just as bold and exciting as it sounds.

The landmark event will feature honourees of the 2026 Power List, with winners getting The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Canada Tribute Award.

Honourees are a list of emblematic names like Rachel Reid, author of the Heated Rivalry series, who will receive the Changemaker Award. Lilly Singh, entertainer, TV host and New York Times best-selling author, will attend as the Equity in Entertainment Award honouree. Andrea Martin, iconic SCTV comedian who you also might recognize from the My Big Fat Greek Wedding film series, will also be present as the (fittingly named) ICON Award honouree. And Toronto’s own Malin Akerman will be receiving the IMPACT Award.

Presenters for the evening also include quite the lineup, like Brittany Snow, Robin Duke, Jayne Eastwood and Heated Rivalry star Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

The awards ceremony kicks off later in the evening at 5:30 p.m., with iconic hosts Lainey Lui, Etalk Senior Correspondent and founder of the celebrity gossip site LaineyGossip.com, as well as co-senior correspondent of Etalk Traci Melchor, who also hosts Canada’s Drag Race.

This is the third annual Tribute Awards, plus it’s the main spectacle of the evening. But the fun doesn’t stop there. The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Canada is an all-day function, with tons of fun opportunities to appreciate and celebrate female contributions to Canada’s entertainment industry.

The day will start with opening remarks made by Sonia Mangat, reporter for Etalk. Then, the day will continue with some engaging talks like In Her Words: A Conversation with Barbara Williams, where the legendary actress will speak in a special conversation about leadership and legacy — hosted by moderator Valerie Creighton, CEO of the Canadian Media Fund.

There’s also a chance to listen in on Canada’s most exciting female showrunners, and how they shape stories for television. In The Women Who Run the Show, attendees will be able to hear from Marsha Greene, co-creator and showrunner of The Porter, along with other showrunners Nelu Handa, Jennifer Podemski and Roma Roth.

And there will of course be plenty of other notable guests present at the event, including Sangita Patel, Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney (who is up for multiple nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards at the end of May), Marci Ien and Shannon Burns.

Unlike other award ceremonies, this one will have a Gold Carpet. It’s all happening at 4 p.m., presented in partnership with Netflix. After the Gold Carpet, attendees will make their way over to the Pre-Awards Reception hosted by Paramount+. Industry leaders and honourees will gather to chat and enjoy snacks and drinks before the awards kick off.

Tickets start at $529.00 and can be purchased here.