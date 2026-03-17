An Edgar Allen Poe speakeasy with gothic vibes and Victorian cocktails is popping up in Toronto

Toronto’s pop-up scene is about to get a little more gothic. Over a century and a half after Edgar Allan Poe’s death, the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is bringing some of his most beloved stories off the page and onto the stage. Guests can expect a four-part immersive evening filled with storytelling and themed drinks in a brooding, theatrical atmosphere on Queen West.

The 19+ event takes place Friday evening, May 15, at Parkdale Hall, with each session running about 75 to 90 minutes. If nothing else, it’s great for a dramatic date night or a night out with friends!

The concept is built around four of Poe’s best-known tales: The Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, The Masque of Red Death and The Black Cat. The stories are retold by Poe historians, while a lead mixologist turns each one into a themed cocktail pairing.

Think of it as a tipsy Victorian fever dream, with cocktails like the Pale Blue Eye (a light blue cocktail made with blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice, rose syrup and topped with La Croix), Cocktail of Red Death (a bright vibrant cocktail made with 100-proof vodka, cherry cherry liqueur, Bénédictine, lime juice, pineapple juice and bitters), Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Milk Punch (equal parts Kentucky bourbon and French brandy, mixed with vanilla cream, milk syrup and half and half, then topped with star anise) and The Nevermore (a black and gold cocktail fueled by orange peach blossom vodka, lime juice and secret spices).

Reservations are limited to a small number of guests, so this one might sell out quickly once Toronto horror fans clock it.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy pop-up takes place Friday, May 15, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Parkdale Hall, 1605 Queen St. W. General admission: $56 + tax. Click here for more info and tickets.