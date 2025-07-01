85 of the best things to do in Toronto this month

It’s , and summer is in full swing in Toronto! With the warmer weather, the city is bustling during the day and comes alive at night, meaning we can enjoy some of the best music, theatre and shopping the city has to offer — there’s plenty to keep you busy. Here are the most important dates, events and festivals that every Toronto resident needs to know for .
Events, festivals and important dates in Toronto
June 30-July 1: Rhythms of Canada Festival
July 1: Canada Day
July 2: Shaggy at History
July 2-13: Toronto Fringe Festival
July 3-4: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark at History
July 4-6: The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside
July 4-6: Afrofest
July 4-6: Ink the 6ix Tattoo Expo
July 4-6: Taste of the Middle East
July 4-6: Taste of Lawrence
July 4-6: Fun Philippines Food and Music Festival
July 4-20: Summerlicious
July 5: James Arthur at Coca-Cola Coliseum
July 5-6: Salsa in Toronto Festival
July 6: National Fried Chicken Day
July 7: World Chocolate Day
July 7-8, 11-12: Coldplay at Rogers Stadium
July 8: Dave Matthews Band at Budweiser Stage
July 9: Weird Al Yankovic at Budweiser Stage
July 9: Keyshia Cole at Coca-Cola Coliseum
July 10: The Rose at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
July 10: Luke Bryan at Budweiser Stage
July 10-Aug. 2: TO Summer Music Voices Within Festival
July 11: Fisher at Budweiser Stage
July 11: The Wedding Party immersive dinner mystery experience begins
July 11: National French Fry Day
July 11-13: Lucky Lion Night Market at Assembly Park, Vaughan
July 11-13: Toronto Outdoor Art Fair
July 12: ImportFest Toronto Car Show at Metro Toronto Convention Centre
July 12: Russ with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio at Budweiser Stage
July 12: Rosé Picnic
July 13-Aug. 31: Dream in High Park — Romeo & Juliet
July 14: Wu-Tang at the Scotiabank Arena
July 15: Summer of Loud: Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth at Budweiser Stage
July 15, 17: PUP at Lee’s Palace
July 15, 17: Tom Morello at The Danforth Music Hall
July 15-16: Shania Twain at Great Canadian Toronto
July 15-Aug. 24: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 at Royal Alexandra Theatre
July 16: National Hot Dog Day
July 17: Thomas Rhett at Budweiser Stage
July 17: National Tattoo Day
July 18: Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul at Budweiser Stage
July 18: Ryan Adams at Massey Hall
July 18-20: TD Weekend
July 18-20: Panamerican Food & Music Festival
July 19: PUP at History
July 19: 2025 Selfish Market
July 19-20: Festival of South Asia
July 19-20: Toronto International Brazilfest
July 19: Canada Parks Day
July 19-20: BIG on Bloor Festival
July 20: Ice Cream Day
July 21: Kesha and Scissor Sisters at Budweiser Stage
July 22: Rod Stewart at Budweiser Stage
July 22-23: BLACKPINK at Rogers Stadium
July 22-Aug. 17: Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at CAA Theatre
July 23: The Offspring at Budweiser Stage
July 23-Aug. 31: Back to the Future: The Musical at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
July 24: Our Lady Peace at Budweiser Stage
July 24, 26: Men I Trust at History
July 24-25: Tyler, The Creator at Scotiabank Arena
July 24-25: Olivia Dean at Massey Hall
July 24-26: Taste of Vietnam
July 24-26: StreetFest
July 25: Barenaked Ladies at Budweiser Stage
July 25-26: OLG Weekend
July 25-26: Toronto Festival of Beer
July 26: Gracie Abrams at Budweiser Stage
July 26: Davido at Scotiabank Arena
July 26: AlohaFest Toronto
July 26: OssFest
July 26: Dream Wheels Vintage Car Show on Eglinton
July 26-Aug. 7: National Bank Open
July 27: Cyndi Lauper at Budweiser Stage
July 27-28: The Weeknd at Rogers Centre
July 29: Ocean Alley at History
July 29: JoJo Siwa at The Danforth Music Hall
July 29: keshi at Scotiabank Arena
July 29-30: Rüfüs Du Sol at Budweiser Stage
July 30: Bilmuri at History
July 30: National Cheesecake Day
July 31: The Struts at The Danforth Music Hall
July 31: Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve at Budweiser Stage
July 31-Aug. 4: Toronto Caribana