85 of the best things to do in Toronto this month

It’s July , and summer is in full swing in Toronto! With the warmer weather, the city is bustling during the day and comes alive at night, meaning we can enjoy some of the best music, theatre and shopping the city has to offer — there’s plenty to keep you busy. Here are the most important dates, events and festivals that every Toronto resident needs to know for July .

Events, festivals and important dates in Toronto

June 30-July 1: Rhythms of Canada Festival

July 1: Canada Day

July 2: Shaggy at History

July 2-13: Toronto Fringe Festival

July 3-4: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark at History

July 4-6: The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside

July 4-6: Afrofest

July 4-6: Ink the 6ix Tattoo Expo

July 4-6: Taste of the Middle East

July 4-6: Taste of Lawrence

July 4-6: Fun Philippines Food and Music Festival

July 4-20: Summerlicious

July 5: James Arthur at Coca-Cola Coliseum

July 5-6: Salsa in Toronto Festival

July 6: National Fried Chicken Day

July 7: World Chocolate Day

July 7-8, 11-12: Coldplay at Rogers Stadium

July 8: Dave Matthews Band at Budweiser Stage

July 9: Weird Al Yankovic at Budweiser Stage

July 9: Keyshia Cole at Coca-Cola Coliseum

July 10: The Rose at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

July 10: Luke Bryan at Budweiser Stage

July 10-Aug. 2: TO Summer Music Voices Within Festival

July 11: Fisher at Budweiser Stage

July 11: The Wedding Party immersive dinner mystery experience begins

July 11: National French Fry Day

July 11-13: Lucky Lion Night Market at Assembly Park, Vaughan

July 11-13: Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

July 12: ImportFest Toronto Car Show at Metro Toronto Convention Centre

July 12: Russ with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio at Budweiser Stage

July 12: Rosé Picnic

July 13-Aug. 31: Dream in High Park — Romeo & Juliet

July 14: Wu-Tang at the Scotiabank Arena

July 15: Summer of Loud: Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth at Budweiser Stage

July 15, 17: PUP at Lee’s Palace

July 15, 17: Tom Morello at The Danforth Music Hall

July 15-16: Shania Twain at Great Canadian Toronto

July 15-Aug. 24: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 at Royal Alexandra Theatre

July 16: National Hot Dog Day

July 17: Thomas Rhett at Budweiser Stage

July 17: National Tattoo Day

July 18: Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul at Budweiser Stage

July 18: Ryan Adams at Massey Hall

July 18-20: TD Weekend

July 18-20: Panamerican Food & Music Festival

July 19: PUP at History

July 19: 2025 Selfish Market

July 19-20: Festival of South Asia

July 19-20: Toronto International Brazilfest

July 19: Canada Parks Day

July 19-20: BIG on Bloor Festival

July 20: Ice Cream Day

July 21: Kesha and Scissor Sisters at Budweiser Stage

July 22: Rod Stewart at Budweiser Stage

July 22-23: BLACKPINK at Rogers Stadium

July 22-Aug. 17: Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at CAA Theatre

July 23: The Offspring at Budweiser Stage

July 23-Aug. 31: Back to the Future: The Musical at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

July 24: Our Lady Peace at Budweiser Stage

July 24, 26: Men I Trust at History

July 24-25: Tyler, The Creator at Scotiabank Arena

July 24-25: Olivia Dean at Massey Hall

July 24-26: Taste of Vietnam

July 24-26: StreetFest

July 25: Barenaked Ladies at Budweiser Stage

July 25-26: OLG Weekend

July 25-26: Toronto Festival of Beer

July 26: Gracie Abrams at Budweiser Stage

July 26: Davido at Scotiabank Arena

July 26: AlohaFest Toronto

July 26: OssFest

July 26: Dream Wheels Vintage Car Show on Eglinton

July 26-Aug. 7: National Bank Open

July 27: Cyndi Lauper at Budweiser Stage

July 27-28: The Weeknd at Rogers Centre

July 29: Ocean Alley at History

July 29: JoJo Siwa at The Danforth Music Hall

July 29: keshi at Scotiabank Arena

July 29-30: Rüfüs Du Sol at Budweiser Stage

July 30: Bilmuri at History

July 30: National Cheesecake Day

July 31: The Struts at The Danforth Music Hall

July 31: Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve at Budweiser Stage

July 31-Aug. 4: Toronto Caribana