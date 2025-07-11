Here’s what the 115-km/h AlpenFury roller coaster opening at Canada’s Wonderland looks like

Thrill enthusiasts, gird your loins for this one, Canada’s Wonderland is finally unveiling AlpenFury on Saturday, July 12. Touted as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster, AlpenFury is making headlines with its record-breaking nine inversions — yes, nine times you’ll be upside down — the most of any launch coaster in the world.

The new roller coaster begins inside Wonder Mountain, where riders go through not one but two back-to-back launches — the second shooting them straight up a vertical climb through the mountain’s summit, reaching a height of 50 metres. From there, the train careens across the park at speeds of up to 115 km/h, twisting through a complex series of inversions designed to test even the bravest coaster fans.

“AlpenFury will deliver an epic, record-breaking thrill,” said Heather Hill, Canada’s Wonderland park manager and vice president of operations. “With two powerful launches, a vertical ascent, and nine wild inversions, this is an unforgettable ride experience.”

The ride’s debut also serves a charitable cause. On Friday, July 18, the park will host Ride for a Cause Day to support SickKids Hospital in Toronto. A $125 VIP ticket grants early access to AlpenFury, park admission, a catered lunch, and other perks, with all proceeds going to the hospital.

AlpenFury is the 18th roller coaster at the Vaughan-based park operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.