After a year off, Just For Laughs is coming back to Toronto

The departure of the Just For Laughs festival left a gaping hole in the fall cultural calendar in the city, but the iconic comedy festival is coming back. The beloved festival is hitting the city from September 18–27 with a packed lineup of stand-up stars and comedy favorites.

This year’s first round of headliners includes Gabriel Iglesias, Sarah Millican, Dropout Improv, Maria Bamford, Al Madrigal, Big Jay Oakerson, and Ron Funches.

Fresh from their performances in Montreal, comedians Che Durena, Jay Jurden, Gina Yashere, and Alistair Ogdenwill also be taking the stage, promising plenty of laughs throughout the week.

Earlier this month a second round of performers were announced including Zarna Garg, Mojo Brookzz, and Corey B, along with Patti Harrison, Amanda Montell with her Big Magical Cult Show, and rising Canadian talent Sunthar V, Chloe Radcliffe, Sabrina Wu, and others.

“We’re proud to bring a great Just For Laughs lineup to Toronto this year,” said Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president & CEO of Just For Laughs. “It’s a great opportunity to share our comedy spirit with audiences in the city, and we can’t wait for Toronto audiences to laugh with us once again.”

“We’re beyond excited to announce an incredible lineup of comedy programming for this year’s Just For Laughs Toronto Festival — get ready for unforgettable performances, big laughs, and the best in stand-up and more from around the world,” added Nick Brazao, JFL’s head of programming and talent.

Shows will take place across several Toronto venues, including Scotiabank Arena, Meridian Hall, Elgin Theatre, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Comedy Bar, and more.