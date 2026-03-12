Acclaimed actor Malin Akerman is getting a major honour in Toronto this May

Toronto’s spring entertainment calendar just picked up another marquee moment: actor and producer Malin Akerman is set to receive the IMPACT Award at this year’s The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Canada event, taking place May 28, at The Ritz-Carlton in Toronto. Organizers announced the honour this week as part of the third annual Canadian edition of the summit and awards program, which brings together leaders across film, TV and music for a day of conversations and shmoozing.

In Akerman’s case, her career now spans nearly three decades and includes more than 75 studio films, indie features and TV projects. Akerman’s latest role is in The Hunting Wives, about a clique of housewives hiding deadly secrets, but the actress has a Canadian connection, too! The star was raised in Ontario and made her acting debut on the Canadian science fiction series Earth: Final Conflict in 1997, before going on to build an international career, with notable roles in Billions, Chick Fight, Couples Retreat, The Proposal, Friendsgiving, Soulmates, The Sleepover and, course, as Silk Spectre in the 2009 hit Watchmen.

“Over almost 30 years Malin Akerman has amassed a body of work demonstrating intelligence, substance, and versatility. Her many roles portray women on screen with depth, wit, vulnerability, and strength, helping to shape contemporary storytelling on the world stage,” the organization said in its announcement.

The IMPACT Award previously went to Jeanne Beker in 2025 and Devery Jacobs in 2024, while recent overall honouree lineups have included names like Margaret Atwood, Tantoo Cardinal, Christina Jennings, Amrit Kaur, Kim Cattrall, Deepa Mehta and Karena Evans.

Tickets for the May 28 event are now on sale through Women in Entertainment Canada, which is currently offering early-bird pricing.

The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Canada takes place May 28, 2026, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. Click here for more info.