A Toronto beach and park is getting a multi-million-dollar upgrade: Here’s what’s changing

Big changes are officially on the way for Rouge Beach and Marsh, and they’re about to change how Torontonians explore the area. On Monday, the federal government announced a $9.47 million contract to revitalize this part of Rouge National Urban Park, with a focus on habitat restoration, safer access and more visitor-friendly infrastructure.

According to Parks Canada, at the heart of the project is a new 2.3-kilometre accessible, formalized trail that will link Rouge Beach to the Mast Trail (it’s a connection that’s long been on the wish list for anyone who loves putting together big loop walks in the park).

And if you’ve ever tried to squeeze in a quick beach day at Rouge and ended up tiptoeing around muddy patches, this facelift sounds like a win.

The work will include ecological restoration throughout Rouge Marsh, upgrades to the upper beach parking area (including a new permanent washroom facility), an improved entrance with an accessible ramp to the new trailhead, beach, and marsh, and the decommissioning and re-naturalizing of the lower beach parking lot. Visitors can also expect elevated boardwalks and bridges designed to help protect sensitive wetlands while creating safer routes through the marsh and down to the beach.

Rouge Beach and Marsh sit in a landscape that’s constantly shaped by water, with the park located within an hour’s drive of 20 per cent of Canada’s population. It spans more than 79 square kilometres across the GTA and is one of the largest urban parks in North America, hosting over 2,000 species of plants and animals, as well as working farms, Indigenous heritage sites, major watersheds and wetlands.

Parks Canada said the work will restore degraded wetland and forest habitat, improve conditions for native species and species at risk, and include measures to address shoreline erosion and flooding, marking a key milestone in Rouge National Urban Park’s 10th anniversary year.

“[T]his project will strengthen the park’s ecological integrity and offer visitors and local communities a new trail linking the Lake Ontario shoreline to the popular Mast Trail.” Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, said in a statement. “With renewed facilities, this project will create welcoming spaces for all while safeguarding this treasured landscape for generations to come.”

For now, access to Rouge Beach and the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is temporarily closed until 2027 (although there are suggested detour routes around the closed section, which you can find here).