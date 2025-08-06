A Q&A with Toronto comedy legend Scott Thompson: Arnie, art and the return of Mouth Congress

Ahead of his band’s live performance and screening of Truth and Dare: Mouth Congress at Hot Docs on Aug. 22, Scott Thompson reflects on queer punk, creative survival and Arnie.

What was it like working with Arnold Schwarzenegger on FUBAR?

It was great. Once you get over the nerves of working with a genuine legend, he’s just a guy who likes to work and connect. He’s approachable, fun and talks to everyone like equals. He’s a true leader.

What surprised you most about your role in FUBAR?

That my character actually had something to do with the plot! I’ve usually been peripheral in my career, but this time I got to be part of the story.

What is the band Mouth Congress’s origin story?

It was just a bunch of friends at university figuring things out. We weren’t a typical band. We were actors, writers, filmmakers — just creative people making stuff. The band was really an outlet, especially during the AIDS epidemic. We redirected all that energy — sexual and emotional — into writing songs.

How did Toronto shape the band?

Toronto shaped us simply because that’s where we were — young, broke, living communally. We had no expectations and just made things happen.

What can fans expect from your August event at Hot Docs?

We’ll screen the documentary, which is filled with lies but also truth — it’s more about telling a good story than sticking to facts. We’ll also do a performance. We’re still figuring it out.

What’s next for you creatively?

I’ll keep doing standup and working on my Buddy Cole show, The Last Glory Hole. I’m also thrilled that my long-in-development movie script looks like it’s finally going to be made. And of course, I’m proud of the Mouth Congress album and documentary finally getting seen.