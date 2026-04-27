A massive one-week-only sale is releasing $30 tickets to top Toronto concerts this summer

Concert season is basically in full swing once May rolls around, but live music doesn’t have to be an expensive summer habit. If you’re a little low on funds but still want to attend some of the best concerts across Canada this summer, Live Nation is launching a $30 ticket summer promotion! True to its name, concert tickets across the country, including a bunch in Toronto, will go for just $30 and will include all service fees (although taxes will be added at checkout).

The Summer of Live deal is available for a limited time on select shows. While ticket purchase limits will vary by event (the standard limit is eight), there’s no limit to how many different events you can buy tickets for!

The full list of concerts, dates and venue locations will be revealed on April 29, but a few artists/bands have already been announced. Highlights this year include 5 Seconds of Summer, The Guess Who, Karan Aquila, Owen Riegling, Laura Ramoso and Deep Purple.

There will apparently be over 300 shows available as part of this promotion in Canada, featuring venues of all sizes.

The official sale begins on April 29 at 10 a.m. and runs until May 5 at midnight — though if previous years are any indication, the earlier you buy, the better your chances are of actually snagging tickets, especially for the most popular artists on the list.

To purchase tickets when the sale begins, customers need to select the event, find the Summer of Live Promotion ticket type, then add that to cart and check out. Filtering the full list, once it’s out, by location can help fans narrow down which shows near them will actually be included in the promotion!

Visit LiveNation.ca/SummerofLive to see the full list of participating events when the list is revealed on April 29.