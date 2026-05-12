A major outdoor movie series is returning to three Toronto parks this summer

There’s no better way to celebrate the warm weather than with an outdoor movie night. This summer, open-air cinema nights are officially coming back, with Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) returning for its 16th season of free outdoor cinema across three public parks.

The outdoor film festival runs from June 26 to Aug 23 under the theme “Going Places,” with 19 free public events. The season opens with a three-night launch weekend at Christie Pits Park from June 26 to 28, before settling into weekly Sunday night screenings at Christie Pits throughout the summer. The festival will also head east for Thursday night screenings at Corktown Common throughout July, then west to Etobicoke for three consecutive nights at Bell Manor Park from Aug 13 to 15. Keep in mind that Fort York is off the schedule this year due to a scheduling conflict, although it plans to return to the site in 2027.

Moviegoers can expect a lineup of films about travel, discovery, movement and adventure. As in past seasons, each feature will be paired with a short film by local or Canadian filmmakers, giving the programme a mix of international titles and homegrown storytelling.

Best of all: all screenings are free or pay-what-you-can, with charitable donations encouraged for those who can contribute. TOPS is also giving donors a say in the season finale: anyone who makes a charitable donation of $25 or more will be invited to vote on the closing night film, which will screen on Aug 23 at Christie Pits!

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Opening weekend will spotlight urban adventure films from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, beginning with Matt Johnson’s Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, a 2025 Canadian time-travel comedy featuring Johnson and Jay McCarrol as best friends who accidentally end up back in 2008 after a failed stunt to book a gig at the Rivoli. Johnson and McCarrol are also expected to attend opening night for an in-person pre-show introduction. The feature will be paired with Pony Nicole Herauf’s Canadian short MOON & BACK, about two goofball BFFs spending their last weekend together before one of them moves to the moon.

On June 27, check out One of Them Days, Lawrence Lamont’s 2025 buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA as roommates racing to avoid eviction after rent money goes missing. The night’s short film is Lloyd Lee Choi’s Closing Dynasty, which follows a seven-year-old girl hustling on the streets of New York City while her family’s restaurant struggles to stay afloat.

The opening weekend wraps on June 28, with the Toronto premiere of Alonso Ruizpalacios’ Güeros, a black-and-white coming-of-age road movie set during Mexico City’s 1999 student strikes. The feature will screen alongside Yassmina Karajah’s Rupture, a Canadian short about four Arab teens searching for a public pool in their new city on a hot summer day.

Screenings begin at sundown, at around 9 p.m. in June and July and 8:30 p.m. in August, with food and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) available for purchase on-site at all three venues.

And no worries about straining to hear the sound: all films will be screened with open captions, and select screenings will include optional audio description.

The full summer schedule is set to be announced on May 20 at TOpictureshow.com. Follow @topictureshow for more info.