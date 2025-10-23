A live music bar with a smoking rat mascot just took over this iconic former Toronto concert venue

If you’ve missed the days when Toronto’s nightlife had a bit more grit, a bit more groove, and a whole lot more heart, Dina’s Tavern might be your new favourite spot. The newly opened live music bar at 486 Spadina Ave. occupies hallowed ground — once home to the legendary Silver Dollar Room, a cornerstone of Toronto’s rock and blues scene from 1958 to 2017.

Back then, the Silver Dollar Room sat beside the old Hotel Waverly and hosted generations of rockabilly, punk and indie artists. Its glowing neon sign became synonymous with late-night jams and underground culture. When the venue closed in 2017 and was demolished the following year, many thought its era had ended for good.

Now, that legacy has found a new life.

From the team behind Track & Field, Bangarang and Hail Mary, Dina’s Tavern reimagines the spirit of the Silver Dollar for a new generation. For owner Nickie Minshall, it’s a full-circle moment. “I sang in a rock band for years and our Silver Dollar Room shows are some of my favourite memories,” she says. “The opportunity to bring live music back to 486 Spadina was too exciting to pass up.”

Minshall first broke into Toronto’s nightlife scene “on a wing and a prayer” when she opened Track & Field. “It seems totally insane now, looking back,” she laughs. A few years later she teamed up with Jesse Borg and Tasha Potter, and together the trio opened Bangarang and then Hail Mary. Dina’s is their latest collaboration.

The name itself was born on a patio over drinks. “At some point, I said the name ‘Dina’s,’ and then Jesse said ‘Dina’s Tavern,’ and then Tasha said ‘and what if Dina was a rat smoking a cigarette?’ — and it just stuck!” Minshall says. Today, that rat — complete with sunglasses and attitude — serves as the bar’s unofficial mascot, scrawled across the website in jazzy orange and black doodles that say, “Sup, check out my tavern!”

Walking into Dina’s feels like stepping into a 1970s fever dream. “We were going for a warm, ’70s dive bar kind of feel— a little cluttered, a little mismatched, toeing the line between a feminine ’70s bombshell and the gritty edge of the space’s rock ’n’ roll roots,” Minshall explains.

The look was realized by designer Bree from Darling, a Toronto-based design company, whose very first renderings “needed almost no edits.”

The back bar — built by Garland Millwork — is a standout feature, stacked with tchotchkes from the team’s personal collections: a vintage Ouija board, VHS box sets of Rocky and Indiana Jones, a Phantom of the Opera novel, and even a photo of Rod Stewart cuddling a golden retriever. “It was the most fun part of the whole build,” Minshall says. “There are also lots of references to rats throughout the space — rat stickers, rat paintings, rat figurines — we call it the rat bar, for better or for worse.”

True to its roots, Dina’s is bringing live music back to Spadina Avenue. “Dina’s 165-person capacity keeps it flexible,” Minshall says. “Larger acts can create an intimate experience, and newer acts can develop and hone their craft with a low barrier to entry.”

Expect groovy weekend bands with DJs to follow and mid-week sets that swing from jazz trios to folk singers to psych rock.

Music booker Nick McKinlay, who has been performing in Toronto for 17 years (including in this very room), sums up their mission: “Toronto is sorely lacking smaller-capacity venues — places where musicians, both new and seasoned, can develop and work. The goal at Dina’s is to provide a low-barrier live-music experience for audiences and artists alike. Keep the town vibrant and keep the town rockin’, y’know?”

The cocktail list plays with nostalgia. Monday’s Jazz Rat Nights feature live jazz and $10 martinis, while Thursday’s $5 Dina’s Golden Ale keeps things casual. Highlights include the Tomato Martini — a black-peppercorn-gin, tomato-water, basil-oil twist on a classic — and the Strawberry & Coconut Daiquiri, already a fan favourite.

“The idea was to have something for everyone — you can order a nice martini, a cheap pitcher of beer, or one of Dina’s Classics like the Diner Coffee Negroni or the Dive Bar Whisky Sour,” Minshall says. “We were worried everyone would be too afraid to order the Tomato Martini, but people are loving it so far!”

For longtime Torontonians, Dina’s Tavern occupies sacred ground — home to decades of legendary Silver Dollar shows. Minshall and her team are mindful of that history. “There are aspects of the space people will recognize — the layout, the bar, the stage, the murals,” she says. “We also have plans to maintain a weekly bluegrass show, like the Dollar had for decades. That said, the intention with Dina’s isn’t to replicate or replace the Historic Silver Dollar. We’re just happy to turn the space back into a place where you can hear some good music, have a good time. Feels like a victory.”

Whether you’re here for a jazz night martini, a sweaty weekend set, or just to spot another hidden rat figurine, Dina’s is sure to be a new staple in Toronto’s live music scene.