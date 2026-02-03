Ring in the Lunar New Year in Toronto with these amazing events

The Year of the Horse will come blazing in on Feb. 17. With it comes the potential for energy, confidence and forward movement — and Toronto, as usual, is celebrating big. Whether you want to find somewhere to ring it in with your family, or if you’re hoping to find a cool spot to grab good eats, the city is filled with events and activities to observe this special day. Here are 14 ways for you to ring in the beginning of the 15-day festival in Toronto.

When: Feb. 14-15

This iconic celebration is taking place for the second year in a row at City Hall, and it has a lot to offer. In addition to a huge fireworks display at 9 p.m., you can also expect entertainment like robot dance performances and even an ice-skating fashion show. It all takes place at Nathan Phillips Square — tickets for purchase can be found online.

When: Feb. 28

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra! This unforgettable evening will capture the spirit of renewal and prosperity for the Lunar New Year, featuring renowned pipa virtuoso Wu Man and 15-year-old Toronto pianist Ryan Huang, a Lang Lang International Music Foundation Young Scholar who will perform the first movement from Grieg’s instantly recognizable Piano Concerto. And don’t forget to come early to shop the Asian artisan market and enjoy lion dancers!

When: Feb 21-22

The Chinatown BIA is back for yet another Lunar New Year celebration for two full days. Programming includes lots of events to ring in the Year of the Horse, such as live performances, booths and so much more. Come one, come all at Chinatown Centre and Dragon City Mall.

When: Feb. 7-8

This mall celebration is one of a kind. Taking place the weekend before Lunar New Year, experience a lively time at STC with a special appearance by the God of Fortune, lion dances, and Chinese folk dance performances. It’s all you could want and more, happening between 2-3 p.m. on both dates.

When: Feb. 14-16

This three-day celebration at the Aga Khan Museum is in partnership with the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto, and it’s pretty unique in terms of offerings around the city. Happening on Family Day weekend, ring in the Lunar New Year by checking out activities like lantern painting workshops and calligraphy demonstrations. Make sure to book admission online.

When: Feb. 21-22

The Chinese Canadian Museum is celebrating the Year of the Horse by offering some festive programming. With tons of family-friendly activities, you can pop in and enjoy treats, crafts and cooking classes — including joining Chef Christopher Leow for a hands-on Prosperity Salad workshop. Book your spot here.

When: Feb. 7

Get all dressed up for Fëte Chinoise, an annual black tie celebration and cultural showcase taking over the Ritz-Carlton. Honour the Lunar New Year and the essence of Chinese culture and heritage through, design, music, fashion and art, and network with inspiring creators and artists. Expect performances by Alex Porat, Tyler Shaw and more and culinary installations by incredible chefs like Eva Chin and Braden Chong.

When: Feb. 6

With three DJs, an all-you-can-eat seafood showcase and more, Chinese eatery Hong Shing is bringing all the cultural music and food to College Street this Lunar New Year. Don’t miss out and book your spot online.

When: Feb. 14

This event combines the Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day if you’re hoping to enjoy a mix of both in one weekend. Hosted by the Mon Sheong Youth Group, this market will bring all the festive vibes with booths, DIY workshops and a lucky draw, too. It’s a celebration you don’t want to miss out on, happening from 10-6 p.m. Reserve a spot here.

When: Feb. 13

As the ROM combines Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day celebrations, this museum is set to bring forth a dazzling night filled with music, DJs and even selfie stations. Each ticket also includes a complimentary drink, perfect for starting off the night right. Expect amazing performances by Asian artists, a lion dance and even the chance to craft your own red envelope.

When: Feb. 26

For one day only between 2-3 p.m., you can watch a stunning eye-dotting ceremony and also receive a lucky red envelope to ring in the new year. It’s all happening at Centre Court in Fairview Mall, so get in touch with the spirit of the horse as families and friends gather for this fun celebration. There will also be a stunning installation (and photo op) inspired by Singapore’s Marina Bay.

When: Feb. 21

Big Trouble’s Big Fortune is going to be one lucky Saturday night. Find snacks, DJs and lucky envelopes at this well-known Chinatown bar. Sounds (ranging from hip-hop to R&B) will be spun all night by YOSOAJ and Manalang. Make sure to grab tickets online before they sell out.

When: Feb. 21

This two-day event is perfect to bring friends and family alike, and the best part is that it’s free — right at Markham’s Varley Art Gallery. This weekend is inspired by the themes Brave the Wind and the Year of the Horse, and is the perfect moment to celebrate and share culture right in the heart of Unionville. Enjoy live performances, workshops (like sculpting your own lunar dragon) and a glowing lantern exhibit designed by local artists.

When: Feb. 16

Featuring performances, celebrations and stories, the Small World Centre will be ringing in the Lunar New Year — or Tết — with Toronto’s Vietnamese community. Experience an array of cultural and traditional festivities and enjoy a lively weekend welcoming spring and the Year of the Horse. Visitors of all ages can try out traditional games and hands-on crafts, shop an indoor Tết marketplace full of local vendors, savour authentic Vietnamese dishes and groove to the beat of DJs and live performances while counting down to the New Year!