A 60-foot sushi counter is coming to King St this September

Toronto is well-known for its sushi scene, but Torontonians are about to experience this delicacy on a whole other level. For one night only, on Sept 5, part of King Street W will transform into the city’s most exclusive sushi bar! It’s part of a celebration of the world premiere of Still Single, a new documentary premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) about the life of Chef Masaki Saito. The 36-year-old chef made history by becoming the first chef to earn two Michelin stars in Toronto, and the only chef to do so in both Toronto and New York!

The massive sushi bar will open at 5:00 pm right outside the TIFF Lightbox (350 King St W) following the film’s premiere screening, so festival-goers and passersby can experience complimentary Omakase prepared by chefs from MSSM (154 Cumberland).

The film gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at Saito, the visionary behind Sushi Masaki Saito (88 Avenue Rd), which is Toronto’s only two-star Michelin destination. It’s directed by first-time filmmakers Jamal Burger (Toronto) and Jukan Tateisi (Tokyo), and traces the chef’s journey from rural Hokkaido to redefining Toronto’s fine-dining scene.

“Only by going through the process of directing this film and getting to know Saito did we realize how challenging it is, especially in Japan, to break through a collectivist society as an individual,” co-directors Burger and Tateisi said in a statement. “This film explores what happens when tradition meets innovation, and the personal cost of pursuing perfection.”

The project reflects both filmmakers’ interest in how personal identity intersects with art. Burger, who founded The Kickback Foundation in Toronto in 2016 to empower youth with limited resources, is known for his community-driven storytelling, so audiences can expect a film filled with both artistry and precision.

“Beyond grateful for this opportunity and everyone involved in bringing this to life. There are so many special people involved and I’m overwhelmed by all the love that went into this first feature,” Burger said in a recent Insta post.

Still Single debuts at the TIFF Lightbox on Friday, Sept 5, 2025, at 3 pm (the outdoor sushi bar will open at 5 pm). Click here for showtimes and here for all the celebs you can expect to see at TIFF this year!