9 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is officially in spring mode, which means the markets are out, the patios are thriving and the city is more alive than ever. Spend your weekend enjoying all the fun Toronto has to offer! From Raptors watch parties to food and drinks fests and vintage markets, here are the best things to do in Toronto this weekend.

West Side Story: Film with Live Orchestra at Meridian Hall

On Friday and Saturday, delve into the world of the Jets and the Sharks with West Side Story: Film with Live Orchestra. This iconic tale of forbidden love (that also happens to be one of the most famous retellings of Romeo and Juliet in history) will be brought to life with the help of a full symphony orchestra.

All weekend long, a festival devoted to eating and drinking (the best kind of festival) is taking over Metro Toronto Convention Centre. T.O. Food and Drink Fest promises three days of fun featuring top chefs, mixology classes, live music and more!

Want to discover your new favourite director? From Thursday to Sunday, the Toronto Ukrainian Film Festival is happening at The Royal Cinema, featuring recent releases from contemporary Ukrainian artist and filmmakers. The festival opens with a screening of Sanatorium, which will be followed by a conversation with journalist and keynote panelist Michael Bociurkiw.

When the weather warms up, it means one thing in Toronto: market season! Farmers’ markets, sure, but we’re talking vintage and artisan markets. This city is known for them, and one popular one, Good Friends, is making its seasonal return both days this weekend. Expect over 80 local vendors, plenty of vintage and some handmade small businesses!

Step into spring by racing through the city! The Under Armour Toronto 10K takes place on Saturday and both starts and ends at Nathan Phillips Square. Race with your friends or find a spot along the path to cheer on the runners!

It’s official: the Toronto Raptors are heading to the playoffs. While their first two playoff games against the Cleveland Cavaliers unfortunately won’t be at home, you can still cheer them on among fans: when they hit the court on Saturday for the first of up to seven games, hang out at one of many watch parties happening at sports bars across the city!

Earth Day falls on Wednesday, April 22 this year, but Toronto is celebrating early this year with the Earth Day Globe Walk. On Saturday, you can take a shift on this marathon cross-city walk as a band of volunteers, elders, puppets and musicians will walk and dance through the streets of Toronto carrying a giant globe of the Earth.

This Sunday, Evergreen Brick Works will play host to a circular fashion festival called ReMode. Expect more than 40 vendors, a strong line-up of speakers, a partnership with The Good Swap to coordinate the clothing swap and hands-on workshops that help people put circular fashion ideas into practice.

English pop singer Maisie Peters is travelling across the world on her Before the Bloom tour, and she’s stopping in Toronto on Friday for a show! This comes just a few weeks before the upcoming release of her third album, Florescence — fans may get a little preview of the release at the show!