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9 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

Julia Mastroianni
Julia Mastroianni

Summer is here (unofficially) in Toronto, and when the sun is out, everyone is out! There are so many ways to fill up your days with fun this weekend. From Bruno Mars and the Toronto Tempo to a giant yard sale, these are the best things to do in Toronto this weekend.

A$AP Rocky at Scotiabank Arena

asaprocky
Courtesy Chad Cooper Photos/flickr

On Sunday, A$AP Rocky brings his’ Don’t Be Dumb’ World Tour to Scotiabank Arena. Expect a high-energy night of hits, hype and headline-level production as one of hip hop’s most unpredictable and enjoyable live performers hits the stage.

The Guess Who at Scotiabank Arena

It’s a reunion tour! Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings announced they’ll be touring as Canadian rock band The Guess Who for the first time since 2003. Expect hits including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “Runnin’ Back to Saskatoon” when the take the stage on Saturday!

Fashion Art Toronto Spring/Summer Show

Fashion Art Toronto, fashion week
Instagram: @fashionarttoronto

This week, Toronto transformed into a full fashion destination. Fashion Art Toronto is back with its spring/summer show, and it’s a full seven days of runway shows at five different locations across the city, including the final two days this weekend. There will also be parties, a shopping showroom filled with Canadian designers and more!

Top Gun: Maverick in Concert

Relive Academy Award-winning film Top Gun: Maverick in Concert on Friday and Saturday — with a twist. Follow along as Tom Cruise embarks on a specialized mission while TO Live Orchestra performs the lively score by Hans Zimmer, Lady Gaga and more live to picture.

Bruno Mars at Scotiabank Arena

Bruno Mars returned to Toronto for the first time in almost a decade on his headline tour this week — and this Saturday and Sunday are your last chances to see him! Despite some issues with that pesky Rogers Stadium (good luck leaving the concert in a timely fashion!), the show must go on! Expect to hear hits from his latest album release, The Romantic.

Tiger Bride at Soulpepper Theatre

The world premiere of Tiger Bride is happening on Friday, transforming Soulpepper into a rock-fuelled, punk-infused reimagining of Angela Carter’s dark fairy tale. It stars Toronto’s Hailey Gillis in a show that blurs theatre, cabaret and concert.

Bike for Brain Health

Courtesy Baycrest

On Sunday, Canada’s largest one-day cycling event is taking over Toronto! The Bike for Brain Health helps raise money for Baycrest, Canada’s global leader in dementia research. With three routes available (30 km, 60 arm and 90 km), go on a long bike ride across the city for a good cause!

Giant Junction Jumble Sale

Spend your Saturday shopping around at the largest yard sale in the city! This neighbourhood-wide jumble sale is taking place in the Junction this weekend after it got rained out last weekend, with dozens of houses participating in clearing out some gems that need to find a new home — and it could be yours!

Toronto Tempo vs. Seattle Storm

Kiki Rice, Toronto Tempo, WNBA
Kiki Rice (photo: Instagram @torontotempo)

The WNBA regular season is underway, and the Toronto Tempo are off with a bang! Coming off the heels of an away game win against the Chicago Sky, they’ll be facing off against the Seattle Storm at home on Saturday — so you can cheer them on from the stands!

For more events happening this month, click here. 

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