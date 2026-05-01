76 best things to do in Toronto in May 2026

May is here and spring has sprung! There are so many exciting things to do in Toronto now that the weather has warmed up, from top concerts to flower festivals and fashion shows. Here are the most important dates, events and festivals that every Toronto resident needs to know for this May.
Events, festivals and important dates in Toronto in May
May: Asian Heritage Month
May 1: May Day (International Workers Day)
May 1: Stars on Ice at Scotiabank Arena
May 1–3: Toronto Tattoo Show
May 1–17: WeeFestival
May 1-31: Contact Photography Festival
May 2: Yungblud at Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 2–3: WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature 2026
May 3: Toronto Marathon
May 3: Canada’s Wonderland opening day
May 4: Star Wars Day
May 4-10: Departure Festival
May 5: Cinco de Mayo
May 6–10: Fleurs de Villes Flora
May 6–June 14: Dog Man: The Musical at CAA Theatre
May 7–23: Werther at the Canadian Opera Company
May 8: Fortune Feimster at Massey Hall
May 8: WNBA season begins with first Toronto Tempo game
May 8–9: Lowest of the Low at The Danforth Music Hall
May 8–9: Wild Rivers at Massey Hall
May 8–10: Snow White on Ice at Meridian Hall
May 8-18: Canadian Tulip Festival
May 9: Glenn Gould Prize Gala honouring Elton John
May 9: First Toronto Flower Market of the season
May 10: Mother’s Day
May 10: Karan Aujla at Scotiabank Arena
May 10: Sporting Life 10K
May 11: Behemoth at History
May 12–31: Kinky Boots at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
May 15: Toronto Spring Makers Market
May 15: The Kid Laroi at Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 15: Sexxy Red at Rebel
May 15: Outside Looking In Annual Showcase
May 15: National Chocolate Chip Day
May 15-18: Vaughan Ribfest
May 15–17: Wine Fest Toronto 2026
May 16: Sooshi Mango at Meridian Hall
May 16-17: First Electric Island Toronto of the season
May 18: Victoria Day
May 20: Ari Lennox at Massey Hall
May 20–21: Good Kid at The Danforth Music Hall
May 20–June 1: SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival
May 21: Imagine Dragons at RBC Amphitheatre
May 22: Bobby Lee at Massey Hall
May 22: Close Your Eyes at Meridian Arts Centre
May 22-24: Anime North
May 22–31: Inside Out LGBTQ+ Toronto film festival
May 23: Chris Tucker at Great Canadian Casino Resort
May 23: Spring Bird Festival
May 23: Splash Works opening day at Canada’s Wonderland
May 23: Annual Pillow Fight Toronto 2026
May 23: Motionball Marathon of Sport
May 23–24: Doors Open 2026
May 23–24, 27–28, 30: Bruno Mars at Rogers Stadium
May 24: Khalid at RBC Amphitheatre
May 25: Belle and Sebastian at Massey Hall
May 25–29: Toronto Tech Week 2026
May 25–31: Fashion Art Toronto Spring/Summer Show
May 26: Kid Cudi at RBC Amphitheatre
May 26: Yves at The Danforth Music Hall
May 26: Summer Walker at Scotiabank Arena
May 26–30: Eid al-Adha
May 26–June 21: Primary Trust at Crow’s Theatre
May 27: An Evening with Eckhart Tolle at Meridian Hall
May 28: Naomi Watanabe at The Danforth Music Hall
May 28: Women in Entertainment Canada 2026 (honourees: Andrea Martin and Malin Akerman)
May 29: Romeo Santos and Prince Royce at Scotiabank Arena
May 29–30: Top Gun: Maverick in Concert at Meridian Hall
May 29–31: Martin Garrix at RBC Amphitheatre
May 29–June 4: Kismet/Emma Bovary at the National Ballet
May 29–June 14: Tiger Bride at Soulpepper Theatre
May 30: The Guess Who at Scotiabank Arena
May 30: Audrey Hobert at Massey Hall
May 31: A$AP Rocky at Scotiabank Arena
May 31: Gutsy Walk
May 31: Bike for Brain Health