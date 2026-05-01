76 best things to do in Toronto in May 2026

May is here and spring has sprung! There are so many exciting things to do in Toronto now that the weather has warmed up, from top concerts to flower festivals and fashion shows. Here are the most important dates, events and festivals that every Toronto resident needs to know for this May.

Events, festivals and important dates in Toronto in May

May: Asian Heritage Month

May 1: May Day (International Workers Day)

May 1: Stars on Ice at Scotiabank Arena

May 1–3: Toronto Tattoo Show

May 1–17: WeeFestival

May 1-31: Contact Photography Festival

May 2: Yungblud at Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 2–3: WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature 2026

May 3: Toronto Marathon

May 3: Canada’s Wonderland opening day

May 4: Star Wars Day

May 4-10: Departure Festival

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

May 6–10: Fleurs de Villes Flora

May 6–June 14: Dog Man: The Musical at CAA Theatre

May 7–23: Werther at the Canadian Opera Company

May 8: Fortune Feimster at Massey Hall

May 8: WNBA season begins with first Toronto Tempo game

May 8–9: Lowest of the Low at The Danforth Music Hall

May 8–9: Wild Rivers at Massey Hall

May 8–10: Snow White on Ice at Meridian Hall

May 8-18: Canadian Tulip Festival

May 9: Glenn Gould Prize Gala honouring Elton John

May 9: First Toronto Flower Market of the season

May 10: Mother’s Day

May 10: Karan Aujla at Scotiabank Arena

May 10: Sporting Life 10K

May 11: Behemoth at History

May 12–31: Kinky Boots at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

May 15: Toronto Spring Makers Market

May 15: The Kid Laroi at Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 15: Sexxy Red at Rebel

May 15: Outside Looking In Annual Showcase

May 15: National Chocolate Chip Day

May 15-18: Vaughan Ribfest

May 15–17: Wine Fest Toronto 2026

May 16: Sooshi Mango at Meridian Hall

May 16-17: First Electric Island Toronto of the season

May 18: Victoria Day

May 20: Ari Lennox at Massey Hall

May 20–21: Good Kid at The Danforth Music Hall

May 20–June 1: SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival

May 21: Imagine Dragons at RBC Amphitheatre

May 22: Bobby Lee at Massey Hall

May 22: Close Your Eyes at Meridian Arts Centre

May 22-24: Anime North

May 22–31: Inside Out LGBTQ+ Toronto film festival

May 23: Chris Tucker at Great Canadian Casino Resort

May 23: Spring Bird Festival

May 23: Splash Works opening day at Canada’s Wonderland

May 23: Annual Pillow Fight Toronto 2026

May 23: Motionball Marathon of Sport

May 23–24: Doors Open 2026

May 23–24, 27–28, 30: Bruno Mars at Rogers Stadium

May 24: Khalid at RBC Amphitheatre

May 25: Belle and Sebastian at Massey Hall

May 25–29: Toronto Tech Week 2026

May 25–31: Fashion Art Toronto Spring/Summer Show

May 26: Kid Cudi at RBC Amphitheatre

May 26: Yves at The Danforth Music Hall

May 26: Summer Walker at Scotiabank Arena

May 26–30: Eid al-Adha

May 26–June 21: Primary Trust at Crow’s Theatre

May 27: An Evening with Eckhart Tolle at Meridian Hall

May 28: Naomi Watanabe at The Danforth Music Hall

May 28: Women in Entertainment Canada 2026 (honourees: Andrea Martin and Malin Akerman)

May 29: Romeo Santos and Prince Royce at Scotiabank Arena

May 29–30: Top Gun: Maverick in Concert at Meridian Hall

May 29–31: Martin Garrix at RBC Amphitheatre

May 29–June 4: Kismet/Emma Bovary at the National Ballet

May 29–June 14: Tiger Bride at Soulpepper Theatre

May 30: The Guess Who at Scotiabank Arena

May 30: Audrey Hobert at Massey Hall

May 31: A$AP Rocky at Scotiabank Arena

May 31: Gutsy Walk

May 31: Bike for Brain Health