7 of the best places to go paddleboarding in Toronto

When you think of summer sports, you might picture beach volleyball or swimming. But paddleboarding, especially stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), is an underrated full-body workout. It’s not fast-paced, but it’s really good for strengthening your core as you’re constantly engaging your muscles to balance and propel forward (bonus: it’s a super fun way to stay active on the water). Toronto is the perfect city for the sport, offering amazing waterfront views and a mix of sheltered areas like Cherry Beach (perfect for beginners) and open-water spots like the Scarborough Bluffs (for more advanced paddlers).

Here are seven of the best places to go paddleboarding in the city.

This is a great SUP destination for both beginner and intermediate paddlers! Expect a mix of charming city views and calm waters (so, there’s no pressure if you fall in). Launch from Hanlan’s Point or Centre Island. If you need a little guidance, Toronto Island SUP provides lessons, rentals, sunset paddle outings and SUP yoga experiences.

The beach is sheltered by the Leslie Street Spit and offers shallow, calm waters (so a perfect spot for beginners!) Enjoy skyline views, nearby food trucks and dog-friendly waves (just bring a doggy lifejacket if your pup joins you). If you’re feeling confident, try paddling across the Eastern Gap into the Islands. It’ll take about 10 minutes, but it boasts the most incredible urban waterfront views.

This Blue Flag beach is located just a few steps east of Woodbine Beach and boasts breakwalls that create calm paddling zones (so, a great spot for beginner paddlers or anyone trying SUP yoga). It’s clean and surrounded by tons of amenities, like restrooms, playgrounds and nearby rental services. Head out at sunrise or sunset for the most stunning views (and to take perfect Insta photos).

For a quieter, nature-filled paddle journey, head to the west end and explore the Humber River toward the Humber Bay Arch Bridge. Launch from Sunnyside Beach for a shorter paddle or King’s Mill Park for a longer route. Along your journey, you’ll be surrounded by gorgeous, tree-lined scenery and may even spot wildlife, like beavers, blue herons or deer. Toronto Adventures offers lessons and rentals for this route.

Bluffer’s Park sits at the foot of the Scarborough Bluffs, so you’ll have epic cliffside views while paddling! Start from the small beach near the park (just keep a safe distance from the bluffs due to erosion). More experienced paddlers can continue east toward East Point Park for a more challenging paddle experience.

Head to the Leslie Street Spit to explore a scenic, wildlife-rich SUP route. You’ll paddle through marshy waters surrounded by coastal wetlands, so you’ll likely spot shorebirds and other wildlife. Just keep an eye out for submerged rocks along the shoreline (and lake conditions can also be kind of finicky).

This is another beginner-friendly SUP location on the Lake Ontario waterfront, located just west of downtown. You can rent paddle gear nearby before heading into calm waters protected by breakwalls. From here, try paddling upstream along the Humber River toward Étienne Brûlé Park, where you’ll discover shaded, tree-lined waters and marshes! This route offers a quieter, more nature-rich paddle experience away from boat traffic (so, go solo or maybe on a date).