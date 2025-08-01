5 retro beach motels near Toronto perfect for a weekend getaway

If you’re looking to trade the traditional hotel experience for something with more character, consider a retro-inspired motel for your next getaway. These motels typically boast vintage signs, mid-century accents and drive-up doors, along with cute little boutique touches like curated art and cozy fire pits! Best of all, they’re much more affordable compared to a luxury hotel. If you’re looking for a stylish weekend escape or a beachside getaway, there are some great motels to stay at within a few hours of Toronto. Here are five that offer a mix of country charm and modern comfort.

For a charming, retro-style weekend getaway, stay at the June Motel. Their Sauble Beach location (about a 3.5-hour drive from Toronto) was featured on Netflix’s Motel Makeover, and it now exudes 1970s-inspired beach town vibes, boasting the coolest sunset-inspired rooms surrounded by neon signs, hanging plants and wave-like wallpaper. Spend your days frolicking in the sand at the beach and your evenings walking along the shores of Lake Huron. For dinner, head to Heydays — this indoor-outdoor restaurant serves reinvented coastal classics and old school bevies. End the day poolside, sipping on a Frosé cocktail.

For a more laid-back experience, head to their Beaver Valley location. Tucked between the trees and perched on a riverbank, this old-school lodge has transformed into a cozy, design-forward retreat with camp-style fire pits that are just perfect for family gatherings! Three locations: Prince Edward County, Sauble Beach and Beaver Valley.

Head to beautiful Southampton for a gorgeous boutique motel stay at The Beach Motel, 21 Huron Street, Southampton, just steps from Lake Huron. Suites feature modern walk-in showers, Nespresso for morning boosts and a mini fridge to chill your drinks. Head to the social courtyard balcony to share in some ambient zen with other guests, or the Juliette balcony to take in the sights and sounds of the lake. End the evening with some pampering at the on-site sauna and spa. This is a perfect stay for couples or explorers looking for a stylish, compact escape.

Other nearby getaway packages include the South Beach Motel (243 Huron St S, Southampton), perfect for families, and the Beach House (163 Grosvenor St S, Southampton), also perfect for families or group gatherings. About 3.5 hours from Toronto.

This cozy motel in the heart of the Georgian Bay serves revived mid‑century roadside spirit with 13 newly renovated rooms, a courtyard with a fire pit and an Après Snack Bar offering casual bites and drinks on site! It’s very old-school/new school, with outdoor ice coolers and vintage Crossley radios alongside digital TVs and plugs for your devices. About a 2‑hour drive from Toronto. 141 King St E, Thornbury.

Head to Colchester and revel in this cozy retro design retreat nestled near Lake Erie. The Grove offers 27 uniquely themed rooms that are just perfect for catching epic lake waves and savouring the finest local wines along the Essex Pelee Island Coast wine route. Head to the on-site JOE: Hot+Cold Coffee joint for delicious breakfast pastries, hot and cold drinks and snacks. This is the perfect spot for a relaxed weekend escape in wine country! About a 4.5-hour drive from Toronto. 96 County Road 50 West, Colchester.

This Wellington-area inn is more like a nod to the classic roadside motel. Their rooms blend nostalgic charm with modern comfort, pairing retro-style exterior doors and room terraces with bold, art‑filled interiors, cozy vibes and cute little touches throughout. Expect Polaroid cameras at check‑in and lakeside dining with unbeatable views! It’s just steps from Drake Devonshire and Wellington’s stunning lakefront, making it the perfect place for a countryside adventure. About a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto. 43 Wharf St, Wellington.