11 pop culture-inspired costume ideas to wear to that Halloween party in Toronto

That autumnal fever is hitting Toronto hard this year — not the flu, but our love for pumpkin spice lattes, watching the leaves fall and celebrating Halloween. The latter is one of the more stressful dates in October, mostly because we all need help with creative costumes. Streets of Toronto has got you covered: we’ve compiled a list of 11 pop culture-inspired and Toronto-specific costumes that will blow away all of your fellow partygoers.

Oasis or Coldplay versus the Rogers Stadium

When Oasis and Coldplay came to play at Rogers Stadium this year, neither was particularly happy. Coldplay thought that the location was inconvenient for many, particularly for the crowd management and how far away it was from public transit. Oasis referred to the stands of the stadium as poorly constructed and “stupid.” Replicate the showdown between these famous musicians and our newest music venue with a bucket hat and dark-tinted sunglasses, paired with baggy cargo pants and a T-shirt for Oasis, or a tie-dye or graphic T-shirt paired with slim jeans à la Chris Martin. Complete the look with a handheld sign of a picture of the Rogers Stadium with the iconic red no symbol over top of it.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry

One of the weirder headlines coming out of our nation’s capital was when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was snapped on a date with pop star Katy Perry. It was one of the funnier headlines to leave parliament this year, and it’s a great one to capitalize on. Get dressed up in your favourite snazzy suit with a Canada pin attached to recreate Justin (and don’t forget the signature hair). As for Katy, there are numerous music video looks that will do the job.

KPop Demon Hunters

The KPop Demon Hunters movie was a hit with anime lovers in the city and beyond (it quickly became Netflix’s most-watched film, ever). What you might not know is that the film’s creator and director, Maggie Kang, is from Toronto! This film has everything to choose from, costume-wise. Dress up in a casual streetwear outfit to achieve Jinu’s look. Or, get witchy with it (wide-brimmed black hat, long dark robes) to replicate the outfits from Mystery Saja. If in doubt, get yourself a pair of high socks, a skirt and a fun leather jacket to look like Mira, Rumi or Zoey.

All things Wicked

Wicked, and its sensational cast, was a hit across theatres (and then TVs) this year. From Met Gala-worthy press tour looks to on-screen outfits, they really outdid themselves. And this Halloween, you can too. Grab a black trench coat and a pointy black hat to look like Elphaba. Bonus points for the green face paint. For those looking for less commitment to post-party teardown, a flouncy pink dress will have you looking like Glinda. This costume could not be more timely, considering part two, Wicked: For Good, premieres in November!

Happy Gilmore 2

With Adam Sandler being an honorary Torontonian, it’s hard not to consider Happy Gilmore 2 for style inspiration this Halloween. Happy’s look is easy to duplicate, especially if you want that look from his final scene. Grab yourself a vintage hockey jersey, baggy sportswear joggers and Timberland boots. If you’re going out with a group, then head out in full golfer gear. You might not swing like Rory McIlroy, but you can sure look like him.

Performative male

The performative male trend swept TikTok For You pages all over the world. It’s a fun trend, making fun of men who bring books to cafes just to look intelligent (and presumably appeal to women). The outfit itself has a few renditions. The simplest would be to throw on a knitted sweater, or dress shirt, tie and leather jacket combo. To complete it, step outside with an iced matcha, thin-framed glasses and as many books as possible.

Taylor and Travis

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged was a major event this year — you can expect to see more than a few Mrs. and Mr. Swifts at your Halloween parties! To celebrate the occasion, get dressed up in a sequined dress, or don her infamous red scarf. Kelce’s on-field look can be put together with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey. Bonus points for a massive rock on your finger.

Revival of the Ketchup Wars

With supporting local being such a big trend for Torontonians this year, you can dive back into the archives. The Ketchup Wars happened in 2016, when local resident Brian Fernandez urged people on Facebook to support French’s condiments instead of Heinz, after the latter withdrew their factory operations from the small town of Leamington, Ont. Social media spiralled, and loads of Canadians began shopping for locally produced sauces. This year, get together with your friends in a ketchup, mustard and relish costume with French’s logo printed and taped to the front (or Heinz — the American brand actually did eventually go back to producing its ketchup in Canada, with Canadian tomatoes).

Jays at the playoffs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Blue Jays (@bluejays)

The Toronto Blue Jays have made it to the postseason this year! And the costume ideas are non-stop. Online, there’s been a massive debate from fans over who’s cooler: Catcher Alejandro Kirk or left fielder Davis Schneider. The latter could be more fun to dress up as. It’s as easy as slapping on a massive moustache, wearing a pair of sports goggles and putting on as much Blue Jays gear as you can.

Speed camera

Parkside Drive might be home to some of Toronto’s most chill inhabitants. But that can’t be said about their attitude toward speed cameras. This year, their local speed camera was cut down for the seventh time. Wrangle some cardboard and transform yourself into a speed camera — and pretend to run away from your axe-wielding friends as they attempt to cut you down.

House DJ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FISHER (@followthefishtv)

Toronto has caught the house music bug, with artists like Fisher and James Hype performing in the city. Looking like a house DJ can most likely be put together within your own home. Grab a pair of sunglasses, a dangling chain and a baggy T-shirt. You can complete the Fisher look by grabbing a bucket hat and having your friends dress up in fish costumes. Following the fish has never been more real.