10 Hilarious Comedy Specials From Toronto Comedians You Need to Stream Right Now

Whether you’re looking for big-stage veterans or the brightest rising stars, Toronto’s comedy scene is having a major moment. From Netflix hits to homegrown YouTube gems, here are 10 comedy specials from local favourites to add to your watchlist this month.

1. The Relatable Queen: Kate Davis

The Special: In-Laws and Outlaws

The Vibe: Like having a glass of wine with your funniest, most honest friend. Kate tackles the chaos of family life with a wit that is as sharp as it is warm.

Where to watch: Available Feb. 16 on the CB Max YouTube channel.

2. The Powerhouse Collective: “I’m Also Here”

The Special: I’m Also Here (6-part special)

The Vibe: A six-episode comedy special featuring a collection of top female Toronto comedy actors hitting the road. Each episode is set in a different Ontario town, serving as a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to communities beyond our beautiful city.

Where to watch: Available now on Bell Fibe TV1.

3. The Charming Outsider: James Roque

The Special: Legal Alien

The Vibe: High-energy storytelling that explores the immigrant experience with massive heart. James moved to Toronto from New Zealand, and his perspective on “fitting in” is both educational and hilarious.

Where to watch: Available now on YouTube.

4. The Unapologetic Truth-Teller: Tamara Shevon

The Special: Love, White Privilege & Trauma

The Vibe: Bold, edgy, and brilliant. Tamara doesn’t shy away from the “big” topics, but she delivers them with a punchy confidence that keeps the room roaring.

Where to watch: Available now on YouTube.

5. The Hometown Hero: Gerry Dee

The Special: Funny You Should Say That

The Vibe: Classic Gerry Dee. If you loved Mr. D, you’ll love this. It’s observational comedy at its finest, focusing on the absurdities of marriage, parenting, and everyday life.

Where to watch: Available now on Netflix.

6. The Audacious Newcomer: Ashwyn Singh

The Special: The Audacity

The Vibe: Just like the title says—it’s audacious. Ashwyn’s comedy is fast-paced and clever, touching on everything from his transition from a computer scientist to becoming a comedian in Canada. His comedy is a masterclass in logical twists about religion, freedom of speech, and the immigrant experience.

Where to watch: Available now on YouTube.

7. The Master of Observation: Olivia Sadler

The Special: CBC Comedy Presents

The Vibe: Olivia has a gift for making the mundane feel like a high-stakes adventure. With a style that is equal parts deadpan and endearing, she finds the hilarity in everyday awkwardness and the tiny struggles of modern adulthood.

Where to watch: Available now on YouTube (CBC Comedy).

8. The Immersive Artist: Dave Merheje

The Special: Dawud

The Vibe: In an incredibly unique move, Dave filmed this special inside a clothing store, creating an intimate and raw atmosphere that perfectly matches his electric energy. It feels less like a performance and more like a high-octane conversation with one of the city’s best storytellers.

Where to watch: Available now on YouTube.

9. The Culinary Comic: Ali Hassan

The Special: Peanut Allergic Chef

The Vibe: Deeply personal and deliciously funny. Ali blends his history as a professional chef with his life as a dad and a performer. It’s “comfort food” in comedy form—warm, relatable, and full of flavor.

Where to watch: Available now on the CB Max YouTube channel.

10. The Sharp-Witted Newlywed: Allie Pearse

The Special: Trophy Wife

The Vibe: Fast-paced, biting, and brilliantly honest. Allie tackles everything from the sticker shock of engagement rings to the awkward realities of modern relationships and therapy. She’s the kind of comic who says exactly what everyone else is thinking, but much funnier.

Where to watch: Available now on YouTube.