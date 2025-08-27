10 best things to do in Toronto before the summer ends

It might not feel like it right now, but September is just around the corner, and the cooler weather will soon set in. Before you break out the fall coats and boots, make the most of the last few weeks of warm weather and enjoy some of the best activities that Toronto has to offer, from street festivals to waterfront escapes! Here are 10 must-do experiences to squeeze in before the season ends.

Head to the CNE

A day at the CNE is the perfect end-of-summer tradition! Whether you drop $2K for a ‘premium’ day at the fair or opt for general admission, you’ll enjoy everything from midway rides to nightly concerts. And don’t forget the food! This year’s hits include butter ice cream, ice “Kreamchi” dumplings, chicken nugget cookies and even deep-fried frozen watermelon. The fair runs until Mon Sep 1, so perhaps head over on Labour Day weekend and take in the annual air show.

Roam the Toronto Islands

The islands are just a short ferry ride from downtown and make for a perfect staycation destination. Rent a bike and explore the trails or try a new activity like stand-up paddleboarding! Grab a partner and take the most epic sunset stroll before sweater weather kicks in, or simply lounge on the beach with the city skyline as your personal backdrop (if anything, you’ll have the most perfect Insta photos). If you need some inspiration, here are 10 of the best ways to enjoy the Toronto Islands.

Grab a drink (or two) on a patio

The best way to enjoy a drink in the city is tucked away on a chic rooftop or hidden courtyard. Maison Selby (592 Sherbourne St) serves amazing drinks on its rustic patio, set just outside the storied Gooderham Mansion while Open Aera’s 39th floor rooftop patio (8 Spadina Ave) offers sky-high views! Check out these other patios around the city that are just perfect for enjoying some last-minute summer weather.

Catch a street festival

You might have started the month off strong with Caribana, but there are still tons of festivals left this summer that showcase Toronto’s cultural diversity! Eat and dance at these multicultural food festivals before the end of the month. Or head to Sankofa Square on weekends for more celebrations, like the Intersection music festival (Aug 30). Of course, we have the 50th anniversary of TIFF coming up (Sept 4-14), so expect everything from celebrities strutting the red carpet to a 60-foot sushi counter on King St! Toward the end of September (when it’ll still be relatively warm out), head to the waterfront for the Water/Fall Festival and experience everything from art installations and live entertainment to local food and drink markets and boat tours (spanning two weekends: Sept 27-28 and Oct 4-5). If you’re up for a road trip, check out these nine unique Ontario festivals this September.

Shakespeare in High Park

What better way to spend a summer evening than with some live theatre under the stars? Romeo & Juliet is a tragic romance for the ages that comes to life at the outdoor High Park Amphitheatre (1873 Bloor St W). It’s just under 2 hours, so bring some snacks, blankets and maybe someone to cuddle up with. Lawn chairs are available to rent. Tickets are between $20.00 and $32.50, depending on age. Runs until Aug 31, 2025. Click here for more info and to explore other Arts in the Park events!

Watch an Outdoor Movie

Another perfect date night idea. Grab a lawn chair, some popcorn, and catch a classic flick as part of the College Park After-Hours series (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off plays Sept 3 @ 7 pm). If you’re looking for a tragic romance, enjoy a free outdoor film screening by the lake as part of Harbourfront Centre’s movie nights (Titanic plays Aug 26 @ 7:30 pm). End the summer with a Family Night Double Feature at Sorauren Park (289 Sorauren Ave): on Sept 20, check out the animated film Balto @ 7:15 pm and the cult-classic School of Rock @ 9 pm.

Motivation Mondays

Looking to get fit before the holidays hit? Head to Motivation Mondays at College Park (420 Yonge St). These free outdoor fitness sessions take place every Monday from 6-7 pm throughout August and September.

Enjoy live free music downtown

You don’t have to drop a ton of cash to enjoy a concert this summer. Listen to free tunes from around the world right downtown at the Bay Plaza (777 Bay), McGill Parkette, the College Park Courtyard and Trinity Square until mid-September (click here for performance dates and times).

Go on a walking tour of the city

The best way to explore the city is on foot. Go on a unique journey of urban discovery through ROMWalks! From May to October, rain or shine, each walk explores a diverse and vibrant neighbourhood, alongside the expertise of a knowledgeable guide. You’ll learn everything about a neighbourhood’s history, its people, architecture, culture, and much more (on Aug 31, the walk takes place in Yorkville). If music is more your style, the Downtown Yonge Music Walking tour examines the venues, recordings, instruments, and performances that have enriched the Yonge St music scene (the next walk takes place Sept 2 from 4 pm-5:30 pm).

Spend a day at Biidaasige Park

Gather the family and spend a summer day at one of Toronto’s newest and largest parks! Biidaasige Park is nestled in the city’s Port Lands at the mouth of the Don River, and there are tons of activities you can do throughout the area! Your kids will love exploring the park’s larger-than-life Dodem animal sculptures (especially the 30-foot Snowy Owl structure) while adults can enjoy sightseeing by air via the park’s two ziplines — the first ziplines ever at a Toronto park! Check out these tips on how to spend a perfect day at Biidaasige Park.