Toronto card shark was just named the second-richest poker star in North America

A new report by High 5 Casino recently revealed the richest poker stars in the U.S. based on social media following, estimated net worth and tournament winnings — and a Torontonian took one of the top spots! Daniel Negreanu, 50, ranked second on the list, with a score of 45.71 out of 100. With 900,000 followers online, he earns about $10,875 per post and has a total net worth of $60 million.

Negreanu only trails behind comedian and actor Kevin Hart — with a score of 66.69 and 230,000,000 social media followers, Hart makes about $14,500 per post and has an estimated net worth of $450 million (although he’s only earned $47,000 from poker!) Other celebs to make the top 15 list include ex-professional soccer player Gerard Piqué (no. 3), former Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire (no. 4), Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul (no. 7), Ben Affleck (no. 9), Matt Damon (no. 10), Chucky actress Jennifer Tilly (no. 13), and American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth (no. 15).

For the study, all active poker players — including relevant celebrities — were ranked based on four factors: total number of followers on social media (Instagram, X, and TikTok), estimated earnings per social media post, total career earnings, and positive sentiment. Earnings per post were calculated based on influencer tiers (you can check out the full list here).

As for Negreanu — whose journey Streets of Toronto has been documenting since 2010 — he’s won seven World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets and two World Poker Tour (WPT) championship titles throughout his career.

As of last year, he is the seventh-biggest live tournament poker winner of all time and the only player to be named the WSOP Player of the Year more than once (in 2004 and 2013). As per a recent tweet, Negreanu’s WSOP schedule tentatively includes 53 bracelet events — and for the first time in his life, the poker star said he’ll also be eligible to play with the 50+ crowd!

You can keep up with Negreanu’s life by following his TikTok and YouTube channels.