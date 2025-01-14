Toronto is getting a Big Gay Musical next month featuring songs from ‘Wicked’

The perfect Galentine’s Day plans may have just materialized with the launch of Toronto’s first ever Big Gay Musical, hosted by Big Gay Night founding artist CJ Wiley, and contributing musician Lauren Beatty.

The musicians, who are integral parts of Toronto’s queer music scene, are putting on a two-part musical featuring campy, sapphic renditions of popular songs from Moulin Rouge!, Chicago, Rent and, of course, Wicked.

Tickets are currently on sale, with only about 100 left. The interactive, sing-along production will feature a live band, dancers (Kiah Francis and Barbara Simms), guest singers and drag performances, as well as representation from other local queer organizations including dance choreographers Meredith Shedden and Veronique Beaudet of Spurs queer line dancing, Robin Banks from Sapphics Paradise and Queery Trivia, who will be hosting trivia during the intermission.

The live band will feature Julia Wittmann from Dilettante, J3m, Vania Lee from Luna Li, Leena Rodriguez of MBG and Olivia Juliette, while guests singers include Lane Webber, PKat Nye, Spencer Glassman, Your Hunni and Kayla Hritzuk.

Wiley, who performs in queer pop country cover band Shania Twink, and is releasing a debut album under their own project in February, started Big Gay Night back in 2022, shortly after starting a band under the CJ Wiley name. Their first headline show was the very first Big Gay Night (which was Coyote Ugly-themed), and every iteration of the event since then has sold out.

“When I was emerging into the music scene in my early 20s, I found it difficult to find a space specifically for queer and trans musicians,” Wiley says. “So my goal was to create a platform for them, and at the same time create a space for the queer community to have fun, be silly and support each other.”

Though Wiley started off organizing the event alone, it became clear that help was needed.

Beatty is an actor and musician with a similar trajectory to Wiley, having played in a number of bands with cis men before putting together her own band consisting of queer artists, Blush. The band had its debut performance at Big Gay Night (an iteration that was The L Word-themed), to an audience of 300.

“It was one of the best nights of my life,” says Beatty. “We’ve had really good shows since then because we got so much exposure right off the bat.”

Wiley and Beatty have since collaborated in other ways as well: Beatty directed two of Wiley’s music videos, then co-hosted a Big Gay Night Queer Prom, which the pair put on last year. When they put their heads together to come up with a new special edition event, a musical theme felt natural.

“Because of Wicked coming out, all of the musical theatre gays are coming out of the woodworks,” says Wiley. “I find in a lot of musical theatre, there are a lot of gay undertones — but this event is all about gay overtones.”

“I think we’re really going to be giving the queers the musical that they want,” adds Beatty. Evidence would suggest as much, since they sold the first 200 tickets within days of announcing the event.

It’s the biggest event Big Gay Night has ever put on, but the pair had nothing but fun writing the script in Beatty’s cozy, old Toronto apartment. They both have small roles, with Beatty playing the part of a raspy-voiced stage manager who the protagonist, Elphie, auditions for (the name Elphie is a nod to Elphaba from Wicked).

“This character’s trajectory is that they’ve moved to the big city, the Big Gay City, to try and make it as a performer,” explains Beatty. “But they have to audition for the same part as their ex. And let’s just say that things unfurl.”

“It’s really ridiculous, it’s really silly,” adds Wiley. “I think people will just be laughing all night and singing at the top of their lungs.” They’re already anticipating people wanting more, so they’re considering writing an original musical for a future iteration.

In the meantime, Big Gay Musical will be putting out a casting call for up and coming drag kings and queens for a performance in the musical. The event is taking place on Feb. 13 at The Great Hall and you can purchase tickets here. Wiley will also be taking Big Gay Night on the road for an upcoming tour.