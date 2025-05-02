Toronto artist installs eerie plaques imagining bleak future under U.S. invasion

Toronto artist Dara Vandor has sparked an online debate after creating and installing fictional plaques around the city that depict what Toronto’s future might look like under U.S. annexation. The plaques were inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats about turning Canada into the 51st state.

As first reported by the Toronto Star, Vandor’s series, called “Pax Americana,” includes plaques depicting scenes like tanks in the streets, sniper nests near the CN Tower and even banishment to a penal colony. In one dystopian scenario, Ivanka Trump is imagined as the U.S. president!

“I was so angry that this country that we think is our great ally, our great friend, was coming for us — that they would threaten something as taken for granted as our sovereignty,” Vandor told the publication.

“I started imagining an alternate reality where (the Americans) did come up here because, let’s be serious, we have a massively undefended border and they could just swing up here,” she added. “They have one of the largest militaries in the world and that was scary and upsetting to me.”

While on maternity leave, Vandor installed the plaques herself at various places across the city. Since early March, she’s posted six plaques, although most have mysteriously disappeared.

The “LET GO OF YOUR PAST, AND WELCOME OUR UNITED FUTURE” plaque envisions a future where Ivanka Trump is America’s president after the imagined invasion:

“On this spot on September 2, 2031, from atop an Ml Abrams tank, United States President Ivanka Trump gave her ‘Let Go of Your Past, and Welcome Our United Future’ speech. The surrender one week later of the last PTS (Place to Stand) Forces signalled the end of the most active phase of the Ontario resistance,” the plaque reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dara Vandor (@daravandor)

The idea of another Trump in office seemed to upset a few people.

“[W]e will never surrender” one Instagram user commented, while another said, “Not even mildly humorous or interesting.”

“SURRENDER OF THE TECUMSETH IRREGULARS” refers to the destruction and reconstruction of the Tecumseth Street area under an imagined “Musk Plan” as part of a New 1812 Act:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dara Vandor (@daravandor)

Other plaques include “TENNIS COURT WAR ROOMS,” referring to tennis courts where insurgents secretly gathered and planned counterattacks; “THE HOT DOG STAND,” referring to a sniper’s nest near the CN Tower; and “THE CAPTURE OF BANTING AND BEST,” describing Canadian rebels convicted of treason and banished to a penal colony called “Red, White, and Blueland.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dara Vandor (@daravandor)

As with most public artwork, especially regarding such a sensitive topic, it has generated a ton of controversy. Most seem to be praising the series, calling it a dystopian masterpiece.

“Wow quite the reactions you have been perceiving,” one Insta user stated. “I think this series is fantastic and it really opens your mind to harsh reality of what things could look like if that were to actually happen.”

“Just discovered your series. I love your concept and am blown away by the execution. We need these in Ottawa, especially on Wellington St! Reading each plaque was deeply disturbing, but also filled me with.. pride? Patriotism? Justice? Elbows up, indeed,” another user stated.

While others were more vocal about their disapproval, even accusing the artist of being “anti-American,” Vandor said that the plaques aren’t meant to be permanent additions to the city — they’re more intended to be thought-provoking.

And Vandor seems to have a good sense of humour toward those who don’t appreciate her work. “Delighted to see art criticism is thriving in this country!” she wrote under a recent Instagram post, sharing a photo of one of her plaques trashed on the ground near a garbage can.