Tonight! Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski to host free live cocktail demo in Toronto

Toronto is a major market for both Formula 1 fans as well as cocktails, so what better way to celebrate the combo than with a pop-up event? TV personality Antoni Porowski (from Queer Eye and No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski) will host a free, Italian-themed live cocktail demonstration in Toronto on Thursday evening, showing attendees how to make two exclusive Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% non-alcoholic infusions inspired by Ferrari HP drivers: #16 (Charles Leclerc), boasting Orchard and citrus flavours, and #44 (Lewis Hamilton), featuring hints of Maple syrup and smoked sea salt!

“We’re thrilled to bring the charisma, passion and style that is emblematic of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to Toronto for the very first time”, Katie Wright, head of marketing at Asahi Canada, said about the event. “The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is a celebration of the values that unite our brand to Scuderia Ferrari HP. Toronto is a vibrant city with a deep appreciation for both motorsport and unique, immersive experiences, making it the perfect setting for an experience that will provide Canadians with more access to the exclusive motorsport world than ever before.”

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% pop-up event takes place June 5 at 5 p.m., at 131 Bloor St. W. It’s free but limited to the first 50 guests (and bring your ID!) Along with the cocktails, guests will also savour authentic Italian pizzas crafted by Piano Piano!

Although Porowski’s cocktail skills are exclusive to Thursday night, the pop-up events will take place over two full weekends. Best of all: For Formula 1 buffs, the Scuderia Ferrari HP show car will also be on display for the first time in Toronto at these events, so fans can see the iconic car up close!

Pop-up dates: June 5-15, check for times. Click here for more info, location and timing of the events or follow @peroni_ca on Instagram.