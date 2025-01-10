Tiger Woods and the TGL just made indoor golf cool, here are Toronto’s top spots

Tiger Woods just launched his new indoor golf league earlier this week and, if anything, the idea of playing indoor golf seems to be gaining traction (its ESPN debut drew nearly a million viewers). Players for the Tech Golf League (TGL) teed off Tuesday night at the SoFi Center, a first-of-its-kind venue built specifically for the league at the Palm Beach State College campus in Florida.

As it’s played indoors, real golf elements are combined with virtual reality — the environment is enhanced with tech to make it feel like players are outdoors on a famous course. There’s a physical area for short gameplay (like putting and chipping) as well as a virtual setup where players hit long shots into a giant 64-by-53-foot screen that simulates real golf courses (so real golf skills are required)!

As this might be the next best thing in the sporting world, here are some indoor golf range facilities where you can practice your swing in and near Toronto (no matter the weather outside).

Offers a high-end indoor urban golf simulator experience with nearly 100 world-renowned virtual courses and four PGA-acclaimed full-swing golf simulators (the same types used by Tiger Woods). Visual and sensor technologies are used to track swing performances, like the hitting area, club head speed, and ball flight. Winter rates: Off-Peak Hours: Mon-Thurs, 10 am to 5 pm, $50/hour for group (2-5 People), $33/hour for solo players. Peak Hours: Mon-Thurs, 10 am to 5 pm; Fri-Sun; and holidays, $60/hour for group (2-5 People), $40/hour for solo players. 1306 King St W, Toronto.

Similar to the SoFi Center (albeit on a smaller scale), the venue offers the most advanced simulators on the market, offering realistic golf simulation across a ton of virtual courses. Players can also join the Centre’s men’s and ladies’ golf leagues, where they can play against other teams and participate in the year-end tournament. Each bay is reserved by the hour, and each golfer can complete about 18 holes within an hour. Rates: Standard golf simulation experience (16′ simulator bays): $60/hour; VIP simulator bays (standard experience with some extras): $80/hour. 105 Portia Dr., Ancaster (Hamilton).

With a 70,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility, 44 new grass-like driving stations, and state-of-the-art iO Golf simulators, it’s no wonder this sportsplex is considered Canada’s premier indoor golf facility! You’ll literally feel like you’re practicing under real conditions. Weekday rates, Oct to April: First 20 minutes (minimum charge): $12.60, Fee per minute afterward: $ 0.63, 30-minute rate: $18.90. Weekend/Holiday rates, Oct to April: First 20 minutes (minimum charge): $14.60, Fee per minute afterward: $ 0.73, 30-minute rate: $21.90. Golf memberships, over-50, and early-bird specials available. 125 Milner Ave, Scarborough.

This is the perfect place to perfect your swing without going to an actual driving range! Both the Vaughan and Etobicoke locations offer advanced Smart Practice features. Your swing is analyzed by AI coaching, your head club’s moment of impact is recorded by a high-speed camera, and your shot is traced/ball flight data is displayed on a full-screen. Rates: One-month plan: $50 + tax; three-month plan: $135 + tax; season plan (November 1st to April 30th, regardless of purchase date): $240 + tax. 7500 Hwy 27, Unit 24, Vaughan and 1377 The Queensway, Etobicoke.

The venue is running two golf leagues in 2025 — a traditional men’s league on Wednesdays (League A) and a co-ed ‘Anytime’ league (League B). Both leagues offer regular weekly competitive golf at the lounge, where players will compete on some of the world’s best courses using high-tech Trackman golf technology. For the ‘Anytime’ league, players can play solo or connect with other league players! Rates: League A — Wednesday men’s league: $450 (14 weeks of play); League B — co-ed ‘Anytime’ league: $750. 1 Westside Drive, Unit 2, Etobicoke.

