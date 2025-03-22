From kimchi chicharron to macbokki , this new Toronto restaurant is a game changer

Tucked right by the iconic Silver Snail, there’s a colourful new Korean fusion restaurant offering no shortage of boldness – from the flavours to the menu to the decor. Tiger Blues puts a Korean twist on some comfort food classics, serving up reimagined favourites in a bright, welcoming space.

Tiger Blues draws inspiration from global cuisines, blending cozy vibes with unexpected flavour pairings and fun cocktails.

The menu features unique dishes like the Sogogi taco, packed with Korean-style soy sauce, braised beef and chojang-based jalapeño salsa. Next to it sits the Macbokki, where creamy mac & cheese meets spicy Tteokbokki. Also on offer are chili crab rolls (eight pieces of sushi), perfectly paired with a refreshing pear colada that transports you to vacation mode. Other playful menu items include kimchi chicharron, hama ceviche and Korean-inspired sliders, all designed to satisfy your cravings.

Earlier this month, Tiger Blues also introduced brunch to its offerings, unveiling a flavourful menu bursting with options like gochujang toast, scallion pancakes with chicken and bibimbap. Cocktail options include a Yuzu Sour and a Dirty Matcha. Brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There’s also a $5 all-day beer special, applicable on brews served on tap Tuesdays through Sundays. A unique option is the Kagua Blanc, a refreshing Japanese-style beer that boasts a crisp, citrusy flavour. There are also local brews by brands like Blood Brothers on offer.

It’s all served in Tiger Blues’ cool, Instagram-worthy space, which is decorated with multi-colour stools, neon lights, graphic prints on the floors and an Asian-inspired bar lit with several cool lamps and adorned with cool, on-theme trinkets to create a laid-back vibe.

Pro tip: Ask for the secret slider menu, a hidden gem that the staff are entrusted with savouring.

Tiger Blues is located at 811 Queen Street West.