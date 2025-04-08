Three ways to get into a sober lifestyle groove in Toronto

Now that the weather is warming up, many Torontonians will be heading out for late-night patio drinks across the city. If you’re looking to remain alcohol-free (and being the default designated driver doesn’t sound that appealing), there are a few ways you can maintain your sober lifestyle while still having fun.

Check out zero-alcohol bars and stores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZERO (@zero_cocktailbar)

You don’t actually have to drink alcohol when going to a bar — ZERO (223 Carlton St) is Canada’s first non-alcoholic cocktail bar, tasting room and bottle shop! They have dupes for everything from pina coladas and wine to hoppy-style beers and bourbon. They even offer alcohol-free cocktail class experiences! Weekly events include open mic nights (Thursdays) and paint & sip social mixers (Saturdays).

If you have to attend a social event where drinking is the focal point, you don’t have to compromise, just buy non-alcoholic drinks at the Sobr Market (they have multiple locations across the GTA) — their stores have the widest selection of high-quality alcohol-free products, including ready-to-drink options, low-sugar drinks and mixers.

Go to a morning coffee and dance party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coffee Party (@thecoffeepartyto)

Downing coffee is a good way to feel hyped and energetic without a nasty hangover. Now, Torontonians can The Coffee Party — a budget-friendly, sober-focused event built around the universal love of coffee! It’s an immersive experience filled with world-class DJs (and unlike traditional nightlife, patrons leave feeling recharged, inspired and with their entire day ahead of them). The next event takes place on June 14 at Stackt Market—there’ll be two stages, featuring Toronto’s top coffee vendors, roasters and pastry shops.

Try an alcohol-free dance party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REUNION | An Alcohol-Free Dance Party for Women (@thereuniondanceparty)

If coffee isn’t your thing, check out the Reunion Dance party — an alcohol-free dance party for women only.

There is also a chance that Daybreak will return to the city in 2025. Break the day with dance, energy and yoga at this alcohol- and substance-free event! This global morning dance movement could return to Toronto this May and will be filled with dancing, sweating, eating, drinking, and loving (all with intention).

Check Daybreaker’s Insta for updates.