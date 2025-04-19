Spring has sprung, and the weather is already looking up, giving us something to look forward to as we head into May. While flying somewhere warm in the meantime as we wait for summer temperatures sounds tempting, there’s plenty to enjoy during the spring right here in Ontario. We should be thankful we live in a province ripe with luxurious getaways, stunning scenery and sensational food and drink spots. So here are three glam getaways within a 90-minute drive from the city where you can celebrate the official end of snow in the city.

A short drive from Toronto is the ultra-glamorous, ultra-relaxing glamping site, Alabaster Acres. Here you will find a gorgeous canvas tent with a luxurious king-sized bed opening to a covered porch with a hammock and an open-air bathing room just waiting to be enjoyed. Whether you spend the night stargazing with a glass of wine around your private firepit or cuddled in the hammock with a local craft beer, this destination is the epitome of tranquillity.

The farm is also home to cows, rabbits, ducks, pigs, chickens, horses and, most famously, goats, who love to participate in Alabaster Acre’s seasonal goat yoga. Enjoy a 50-minute yoga class while the pygmy and Nigerian dwarf goats play, jump, cuddle and climb beside and, sometimes, on top of you and your mat.

Once you’re fully relaxed, ramp things up with a geocaching adventure — a scavenger hunt that uses GPS coordinates as your guide. Each coordinate leads you to a cache, and each cache contains a clue, which continues your hunt. Adventures can be tailored to accommodate everyone from young kids right up to experienced geocachers. It’s the perfect family activity.

This property is right out of Gilmore Girls — a quaint and charming boutique B & B in Niagara-on-the-Lake, an hour and a half outside of Toronto. This beautiful country home sits in the heart of the historic Old Town, on the edge of Lake Ontario and partners with the oldest golf course in North America, Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club, to provide a luxury breakfast experience for guest.

With just three suites, each outfitted with a fireplace, private patio and beautiful views of sunsets and sunrises over Lake Ontario, you’ll enjoy a stay that balances the warmth of a bed and breakfast with the elegance of a boutique hotel. Days can be spent playing a round of golf on the historic green, visiting local wineries, enjoying a theatre production at the renowned Shaw Festival or going for a scenic bike ride along the paths that meander through rivers, lakes and farm land. While here, take the opportunity to discover the enchanting town surrounding the inn: Stroll through beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake, discover new favourites in the local chocolatiers, indulge in a meal at one of the eateries along the main street or peruse one of the locally-owned shops for trinkets, gifts, jewelry and apparel.

Niagara comes alive in spring and is a destination for flower lovers — and new this year, Niagara-on-the-Lake will be home to a floral festival from May 9-12. Explore a Monet-inspired garden, delight in a blossom luncheon and attend a bloom-filled gala.

Take in the country air at the elegant Millcroft Inn & Spa in nearby Caledon. This property consists of three separate buildings, originally built as a knitting mill in 1881. Here you can indulge in homemade maple syrup and fresh honey from the on-site forest and hives, or spend the day wandering through the acres of woodland. You can enjoy a meal at Headwaters Restaurant, and a culinary exploration of locally sourced produce, guided by the fruits of the season with executive chef Nicolas Petitjean at the helm.

When you finally tear yourself from your cosy room and your views of Shaw’s Creek Falls and Mill Pond, wander over to the Alton Mill, a national, award-winning heritage building that hosts artist studios, unique galleries, a heritage museum and shops. Here you will find handcrafted jewelry and one-of-a-kind fine art pieces.

Finish your day at Heartwood Farm & Cidery, a regenerative farm that focuses on biodiversity with a commitment to the natural process that takes place from farm to table. At Heartwood, they raise grass-fed livestock, make maple syrup and press craft cider from their forest garden and orchard.