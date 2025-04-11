Three cool art exhibitions, events and installations to hit Toronto this month

As spring arrives, Toronto’s art scene is blooming with creativity and colour. This April, there are a trio of standout exhibitions that caught our collective eye from iconic pop art pioneers to immersive installations and live painting competitions.

Here are three artistic matters sure to please this month.

Pop Art Perfection

Fans of pop art are in for a treat this month. Andy Warhol: Factory Made is set to open at Taglialatella Galleries Toronto on April 10, offering a vibrant and intimate look into the creative universe of one of the 20th century’s most influential artists. The exhibition brings together a dazzling array of Warhol’s most iconic works, including the ever-recognizable Campbell’s Soup Cans (1968), the vibrant Flowers series (1970), and his unforgettable portraits of Marilyn Monroe(1967).

The exhibition also includes Warhol’s striking 1985 Reigning Queens series, featuring portraits of reigning monarchs of the era, such as Queen Elizabeth II of England, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and Queen Ntombi Twala of Swaziland. And for sports enthusiasts, a highlight awaits with Wayne Gretzky #99 (1984), celebrating the lately much-maligned, but also legendary hockey icon.

Infinity and Beyond!

If you’re looking for something truly immersive, head to the Art Gallery of Ontario this month to check out its newly acquired permanent installation by Japanese pop art icon Yayoi Kusama. Titled Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever, this stunning work offers a mind-bending journey through endless reflections, shimmering lights, and cosmic wonder.

Kusama’s mirrored rooms have become global sensations, with sold-out exhibits from Tokyo to New York. Now, Toronto is lucky to house one of these masterpieces permanently. The installation uses mirrors, LED lights, and glass spheres to create an illusion of infinite space, reflecting the artist’s exploration of self-obliteration and the universe.

The AGO is pairing the room’s opening with a series of talks and special programming that delve into Kusama’s life, art, and the themes of repetition, obsession, and escapism that run through her work. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her surreal world, this is an experience that shouldn’t be missed.

Brushes and Battles

For those who like their art with a bit more adrenaline, Art Battle Toronto returns on April 22 at The Great Hall with another night of live, high-stakes creative action. This unique event pits talented artists against one another in a high-energy competition where they must complete a painting in just 20 minutes — all while an enthusiastic audience cheers them on.

What makes Art Battle so compelling is its electric mix of skill, spontaneity, and showmanship. Spectators can walk around the easels, see the techniques up close, and even vote for their favourite works.