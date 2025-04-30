This Toronto spot was just named the best bar in Canada

North America’s cocktail elite gathered in Vancouver on April 29 for the 2025 North America’s 50 Best Bars awards, and Toronto proudly represented

Now in its fourth year, the prestigious ranking celebrates the very best in bar culture across Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Topping the list (again) was Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City, which took home the number one spot and the title of Best Bar in North America for the second year running. Known for its luxe-meets-minimalist approach and boundary-pushing batched cocktails, the hidden speakeasy inside the NH Hotel continues to raise the bar for, well, bars.

But Toronto wasn’t just in attendance — it made a serious statement on the list, proving once again that the city’s cocktail scene is as vibrant and influential as ever.

Coming in at number 7, Bar Pompette earned the coveted title of Best Bar in Canada, thanks to its French finesse, technically precise cocktails and undeniable charm. Toronto’s cocktail cred didn’t stop there: Civil Liberties landed at number21 with its no-menu, bartenders-choice approach and flawless execution. Bar Mordecai, a hotel bar with Wes Anderson aesthetics and a worldly menu, scored a spot at number 37. And Mother, Toronto’s boundary-pushing temple to fermentation and storytelling, made a strong return at number .44.

Civil Works, the inventive bar from the team behind Civil Liberties, won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu award for its experimental, water-themed menu. They didn’t make the top 50 (yet), but were selected from across the continent for this honour, showing just how much creative juice is flowing through Toronto right now.

“While New York and Mexico City dominated the top 10, with newcomers like Sip & Guzzle (fifth spot) and Tlecān (number 3), Canada earned eight spots in the top 50, with Montreal and Vancouver also making their mark.

For the complete lineup of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2025, click here.